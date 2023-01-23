ANGOLA — On Monday night, the No. 5 Angola Hornets hosted the East Noble Knights in a gymnastics duel between two of the area’s best teams.
The Hornets took championships in every event from vault to the floor and the all-around as Angola made short work of the Knights in 106.025-97.650 victory.
On her birthday, sophomore Alayna Shamp won in three events, the vault (9.300), the uneven bars (9.175) and floor (9.400) to take the all-around title with an overall score of 36.000.
Shamp shared the vault title with teammate and freshman Bailey Lanoue, while senior Summer Allen won the balance beam with an 8.400.
At least one Knight placed in each category, with freshman Kylie Walz taking third on the beam (8.150) and fifth on the vault (8.750). Her vault score was the best of the night for East Noble and was fifth in the all-around with a 33.000.
Other Knights who placed were sophomore Kaitlin Borrero, who finished fifth on bars (7.600), senior Brooke Lindsey, who was fifth on beam (7.900) and freshman Katelyn Fortman, who was fifth on the floor (8.800).
East Noble travels Thursday evening to face Snider in Fort Wayne. Angola is off until this Saturday when it competes in the Chesterton Invitational.
Angola 106.025, East Noble 97.65
Vault: 1T. Alayna Shamp, ANG, and Bailey Lanoue, ANG, 9.300. 3. Sam Hutchins, ANG, 9.000. 4. Summer Allen, ANG, 8.800. 5. Kylie Walz, EN, 8.750.
Bars: 1. Shamp, ANG, 9.175. 2. Avery Boyer, ANG, 8.750. 3. Allen, ANG, 8.350. 4. Bailey Lanoue, ANG, 7.725. 5. Kaitlin Borrero, EN, 7.600.
Beam: 1. Allen, ANG, 8.400. 2. Shamp, ANG, 8.175. 3. Walz, EN, 8.150. 4. Hutchins, ANG, 7.975. 5. Brooke Lindsey, EN, 7.900.
Floor: 1. Shamp, ANG, 9.400. 2. Lanoe, ANG, 9.300. 3. Boyer, ANG, 8.950. 4. Hutchins, ANG, 8.825. 5. Katelyn Fortman, EN 8.800.
All-Around: 1. Shamp, ANG, 36.000. 2. Allen, ANG, 33.650. 3. Lanoue, ANG, 33.575. 4. Boyer, ANG, 33.300. 5. Walz, EN, 33.000. 6. Hutchins, ANG, 32.100.
