ANGOLA — Tri-State Gymnastics gymnast Abby Travelbee of Quincy, Michigan, committed to Trine University’s acrobatics & tumbling program Wednesday night.
Trine was Travelbee’s only option for continuing her athletic career at the collegiate level. She also considered attending the University of Michigan.
“I love the campus. I love Coach (Kati) Horstmann,” Travelbee said of Trine. “I’m very excited about it.”
Travelbee is a senior at Coldwater High School in Michigan and has been involved in gymnastics since age 4. She is Tri-State Gymnastics’ first state champion with Misti and Kadish Evans as the gym owners.
The Evanses purchased TSG in the spring of 2013. Travelbee won Level 3 state titles in Indiana on the uneven bars, balance beam and all-around in March 2014 in West Lafayette. The daughter of Mindy and Jeremy Travelbee also won a state title on the vault in Level 7 in 2017.
“It’s been a pleasure coaching you,” Misti Evans said to Abby Travelbee before a crowd of TSG gymnasts. “You are a beautiful gymnast. You are very talented.”
In high school gymnastics in Michigan, Travelbee was an All-State selection and received Academic All-State honors last season as a junior. She qualified for the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 1 state meet on the uneven bars, but the individual finals meet scheduled for Rockford High School on March 14 was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Travelbee was an academic all-conference selection in the South Central Gymnastics League the past two seasons. She won SCGL championships all-around and on the beam last season.
