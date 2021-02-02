FREMONT – Fremont’s girls basketball team advanced to the semifinals of its own sectional with a 38-17 first round victory over Elkhart Christian Academy Tuesday evening.
It wasn’t pretty for the Steuben County Eagles (5-18), but they shut out ECA in the first quarter and maintained that lead the rest of the way.
Fremont led 9-0 after one quarter and 16-5 at the half. Elkhart Christian only made two field goals in the first 16 minutes.
“I thought we played pretty good defense in the first quarter,” Fremont coach Scott Sprague said. “But I thought we missed some people in our sets and missed some free throws that would have given us a bigger lead.
“We tried to save a couple of things, but we were well-scouted,” he added. “We did not play since last Tuesday (Jan. 26, a 73-31 loss at Garrett). But we survived and advanced.”
Elkhart Christian scored the first basket of the second half to get within nine. Then Fremont scored the next five points. Jada Rhonehouse’s three-pointer gave the host Eagles a 21-7 lead with 4 minutes, 55 seconds left in the third quarter.
ECA did not break into double digits until senior Maria Youngen hit a three-pointer with 2:55 left in the third quarter to make it a 22-12 game.
Rhonehouse and Eva Foulk each had eight points and Katie Berlew and Kalyn Schlottman each scored six for Fremont. Foulk also had six steals and five rebounds. Rhonehouse also grabbed seven rebounds. Schlottman had six steals.
“Kalyn was an animal out there, diving and defending. She’s starting to believe,” Sprague said.
Youngen had 10 points and five rebounds for Elkhart Christian, who finished its season at 6-14.
Fremont will play Bethany Christian (17-6) in the first semifinal Friday at 6 p.m. The Bruins, led by freshmen Mariah Stoltzfus and Zoe Willems, are arguably playing the best basketball in the sectional over the final couple of weeks of the regular season.
“Bethany is a really good team. But we’ll do everything in our power to win. This is a great group,” Sprague said. “Let’s be Cinderella.”
