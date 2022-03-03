BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights senior Alexandra German committed to the track and field program at Trine University last month.
"I chose Trine because of their variety of athletic and educational opportunities as well as their esteemed physical therapy program," German said in a statement provided by Panther athletic director Brent Byler.
German will focus primarily on the long jump. She first took part in track and field last spring and quickly fell in love with it.
"I immediately loved it because while you are competing against others you are also competing against yourself, and it is cool to see how much improvement can happen in just a year," German said. "I decided to continue playing this sport in college because I love it and I want to continue to improve."
In the long jump last year, German was seventh in the Angola Sectional and eighth in the Northeast Corner Conference Meet.
While being eager to grow as a long jumper, German also prides herself on being a good teammate. She was also a key role player for the Panther girls basketball team the past couple of seasons.
"I think I’ll be a good fit to Trine's track and field team because I will not only contribute to the team in my own event but I will also contribute by cheering on those who are in different events," German said. "Even though we won’t be competing as a team like in other sports such as basketball, each event still brings points toward a team victory. So it is important to still support teammates in different events."
