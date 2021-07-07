ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County is partnering with Angola High School boys basketball coach Brandon Appleton to host a free co-ed basketball camp from Aug. 2-6 for boys and girls entering grades 3-8 this upcoming 2021-22 school year.
The camp will run from 8-10 a.m. each day for youth entering grades 3-5. The session for youth entering grades 6-8 will run from 10:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. each day.
The camps is open to the community at no cost due to a donation made by Chris and Jerilyn Mapes, who wanted to provide a free summer program to the youth of Steuben County.
“We are so grateful to the Mapes for their generous donation that is allowing us to serve the community in this fun, new way,” said Brice Bolinger, Wellness Director at the YMCA of Steuben County. “Having the quality instruction from Brandon Appleton, his staff, and Trine University players and alumni is going to make this program top-notch.
Participants of all abilities are welcome at the camp, which will focus on fundamental development, including shooting, passing and ball handling. There will also be friendly competitions and prizes awarded.
Each camp participant will receive a basketball and a t-shirt.
The YMCA of Steuben County is located at 500 E. Harcourt Road in Angola.
Registration for the camp can be done online at ymcasteuben.org, by calling 668-3607 or by going to the welcome center at the YMCA of Steuben County. Space is limited.
