BRUSHY PRAIRIE – Prairie Heights senior Alexis German fouled out with four minutes and 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and the Panthers’ hopes of a comeback went to the bench with her.
The senior guard single-handedly willed her team back from an 18-point third-quarter deficit to draw within five, scoring the first eight points of the final period, six of which came from the free throw line. German fouled out while attempting to block a shot by Angola’s Hanna Knoll, though, and the Panthers never recovered in the 40-32 Hornets win.
“Everything that Hanna (Knoll) means to (Angola), that’s what Alexis is to us,” said Panthers coach Taylor Terry. “When she left the game, we didn’t have anyone that could step up and be that offensive option.”
German, who scored her 1,000th career point in the loss, scored her final points on a layup that brought the game to a 31-26 score, but Heights’ offense felt out of sync the rest of the way, lacking an identity without its lead guard.
The Panthers scored four hard-earned points following German’s exit, but turned the ball over four times in the final two minutes, with the Hornets scoring off each takeaway.
“It’s really kind of like a double loss, because not only do you lose a possession, but Angola is going to score two or three points every time you give up the ball,” Terry said.
The Hornets accumulated their lead on the backs of Knoll and sophomore forward Lauren Leech, who combined for 34 of the team’s 40 points. Knoll led the way with a game-high 20 points, with Leech adding 14.
“There’s really not a better inside-out punch around here,” Angola coach Brandon Appleton said. “Lauren is as good of a stretch big as there is, and I knew (Heights) didn’t have anyone who could match up with her physically.”
After a slow start led to just a two-point lead midway through the second quarter, 8-6, the Hornets erupted for 15 of the next 17 points, a run that stretched into the third quarter and gave them a 23-8 lead.
It was exactly the type of gritty, grind-it-out win that Appleton wishes he didn’t have to watch unfold, but is happy to see his team pull it off. His Hornets are good for a few of these each season, and the sixth-year coach said this one was as good as any game for preparing his team for game’s to come.
“Man, if this doesn’t prepare you for sectional, for the NECC tournament, then I don’t know what will,” Appleton said, referencing the sellout crowd and more-than-electric atmosphere. “This kind of win against a rival team in a hostile environment, I’ll take that.”
Angola 32, Prairie Heights 28 (boys)
Trailing by 15 points at the half, the Angola boys outscored the Class 2A No. 4 Panthers 19-4 in the third quarter to claw its way back into the game.
A technical foul on Heights senior Elijah Malone led to Angola’s Dyer Ball giving his team a three-point lead at the free throw line late in the fourth quarter. Malone and Mike Perkins each missed 3-point attempts in the final seconds as the Panthers fell to the Hornets, 32-28.
Ball’s 11 points led all scorers, while Bryce Dailey and Brian Parish each netted nine for the Hornets, with Parish sinking crucial free throws late in the game.
The comeback erased a first half in which the Hornets scored just six points and looked like anything but their usual selves. After a 10-6 first quarter in favor of the Panthers, Heights scored 11 unanswered points in the second to take a double-digit lead into the half.
Perkins scored nine of his 10 points in the first half. Brandon Christlieb and Malone each scored nine points, with Malone being held scoreless in the final two quarters. Christlieb was held to just two second-half points.
