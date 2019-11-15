ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s basketball team opened its season with a 70-40 victory over Marietta, Ohio, Friday night in the Trine Classic held at the MTI Center.
The Thunder, ranked 11th in the D3hoops.com preseason poll, won every quarter en route to the victory. They led 29-16 at the half.
Trine shot 47% from the field (26-55) and held the Pioneers to 25% shooting from the floor (13-53).
Shay Herbert and Tara Bieniewicz led the Thunder with 11 points each. Herbert also had seven points and three blocked shots.
Senior Katy Steers added nine points, seven rebounds, seven assists and six steals for Trine. Kelsy Taylor and Kayla Wildman each had eight points. Taylor also grabbed seven rebounds.
The Thunder will host Ohio Wesleyan today at 7 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Capital (Ohio) 69, Trine 53
In Columbus, Ohio, the Crusaders led 39-24 at the half and maintained that margin in the second half to win their season opener.
Ganiya Yahaya had 19 points and two blocked shots for Capital. Griffin Doseck had 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Four Crusaders scored in double figures.
Langston Johnson had 16 points for the Thunder (1-1). Marcus Winters and Brandan Johnson each scored 10. East Noble graduate Brent Cox grabbed seven rebounds and blocked two shots.
Men’s Hockey
St. Norbert 5, Trine 3
At Thunder Ice Arena in Angola, Trine was burned by late goals in giving up a 3-1 lead it held midway through the second period in Northern Collegiate Hockey Association action.
Peter Bates tied the game at 3 for the Green Knights with a goal with one second left in the second period. Kurt Black scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal with 1:14 left.
Black also had two assists for St. Norbert (2-3, 1-2 NCHA).
Brendan Prappas had two goals and TJ Delaney assisted on both of those tallies for the Thunder (3-2, 2-1). Brett Piper also scored. Brett Young made 33 saves in goal.
Women’s Volleyball
Baughman honored for academics
Junior setter Jacqueline Baughman was recently named to an Academic All-District team by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Baughman was picked in NCAA Division III District 7 that covers the states of Indiana, Ohio and Illinois. The Lake Orion, Michigan, resident is a exercise science pre-physical therapy major and carries a 4.0 grade point average.
On the court this fall, Baughman became the 12th Thunder volleyball player to have 1,000 career assists. Her 1,101 assists this season is a single-season program record during the school’s NCAA Division III era.
