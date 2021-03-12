ANGOLA — Without question, seniors Emma Schoenherr, Haley Hilyard and Katie Stoy will leave the Angola High School gymnastics program better than they found it.
They all have toughness that will be remembered for years to come as they helped start the habit of getting the Hornets to the Indiana High School Athletic Association State Finals.
Angola coach Misti Evans said the theme of this season is “Just Do You,” emphasizing to just be the best versions of themselves they can be. The senior girls she has trained for roughly a decade have set the tone with that mission.
“As a coach, you hope to teach life lessons along with skills,” Evans said. “They’ve handled life. I’ve not coached many girls as mentally tough as they have been.”
Schoenherr suffered an ankle injury in her sophomore season and it’s something that really hasn’t gone away since. She briefly stepped away from gymnastics last school year and joined Angola’s cheerleading team.
However, Schoenherr returned to the gymnastics team toward the start of last season. She was limited to the uneven bars and balance beam. She returned to all-around status this season, and was a part of history just before sectional. In the dual meet with DeKalb on Feb. 17, Schoenherr, Ashtyn Evans and Audrey Wilkinson all scored over 36 all-around. It was the first time in program history three girls scored at least 36 all-around in the same meet, and Angola scored a program record 109.875 to defeat the Barons.
“This is an awesome thing to be a part of,” Schoenherr said. “Cheerleading was a good experience, but I’m very thankful for the sport of gymnastics.”
Regarding her ankle, she said, “During the season, you get it iced, do some therapy and learn to handle it… It hasn’t bothered me. I’m at the end and I want to get the most out of it.”
Hilyard and Stoy have had knee problems. Hilyard suffered torn anterior cruciate ligaments twice, and does not compete in the floor exercise as a precaution.
Stoy has had four knee dislocations and surgeries in her eighth grade and sophomore years. “I couldn’t leave practice and not be in pain,” she said.
Both have led with positivity. Hilyard is part of the committee for the fourth and final varsity spot with Sarah Hutchins and Summer Allen. Hilyard competes on the balance beam and the uneven bars. Stoy has been the No. 5 spot where her varsity starts were limited.
However, Hilyard and Stoy were pushed into bigger roles in early February as injuries mounted.
Lead gymnast Ashtyn Evans only competed on the uneven bars at the Lakeland Invitational on Feb. 6, then sat out the next couple of meets while getting MRIs done on her right leg. Audrey Wilkinson tweaked an ankle in a vault attempt in the home dual meet with Elkhart Feb. 9. Allen suffered a sprained ankle and Coach Evans is hoping she can help the Hornets at state Saturday at Ball State’s Worthen Arena.
The team of 12 eventually was down to four healthy girls with nowhere else to turn for a dual meet with Lakeland at Central Gym Feb. 11. Hutchins, Schoenherr, Hilyard and Stoy. Hilyard vaulted for the first time in two years. On floor and bars, the Hornets did not have a fourth score to fall back on and they still won the meet 98.525-90.3 against a Laker team that was missing two gymnasts and had two girls who were an apparatus short of competing all-around.
“It was a little nervewracking to do a simple vault,” Hilyard said. “But I was still smiling.”
Stoy said the Lakeland Invitational gave the Hornets the confidence to get through the next week. Angola was second to DeKalb by 25 thousandths of a points with Ashtyn Evans only competing on bars.
“We saw we can do it without our best gymnast,” Stoy said. “We only got better from there.”
The seniors are appreciative of the different roles they have played and believe this is the start of bigger things to come for Angola gymnastics.
“It’s nice to say I’ve contributed after coming back,” Hilyard said. “It’s fun going back to state. We just got to do what we normally do.”
Stoy said, “I went into the season very concerned. I’m lucky we only quarantined once. This team is very prepared and we are the most mentally tough we have ever been.
“You look around (the Tri-State Gymnastics gym) and for the next several years this can keep going. They’re training at harder skills from first grade on up. I think it’s amazing. Angola is lucky to have this gym.”
But first, the Hornets will start their state meet on the balance beam, just like they did at the Huntington North Regional and the Wawasee Sectional. Opening ceremonies start at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the state meet will start at 1 p.m.
“It’s my last meet and I want to have fun. But I also want to compete and do good for my team,” Schoenherr said. “I want to relax and not get uptight. When you have fun, you do good things.”
