Girls Basketball Cougars hold off NECC rival Fremont
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Fremont 49-45 in a Northeast Corner Conference girls basketball game Friday night.
The Eagles (1-4, 0-2 NECC) jumped out in front, then junior Lydia Andrews led a Cougar comeback which gave the home team a 14-10 lead after one quarter. Andrews scored CN’s first eight points and ended up with 14 points and three rebounds.
Macayla Guthrie hit two straight three-pointers to put Fremont in front 16-14 early in the second quarter. The Eagles went on to lead 23-21 at the half.
Central Noble (3-1, 2-0) outscored Fremont 14-8 in the third quarter to lead 35-31 going into the fourth. The Cougars held on to win despite only making 12 of 24 free throws.
Bridgette Gray had 17 points and two steals for lead CN. Madison Vice added seven points and five rebounds.
Guthrie had 11 points, including three three-pointers, for Fremont. Jada Rhonehouse had 10 points and four rebounds. Samantha Kuhn added eight points and 10 rebounds.
Central Noble won the junior varsity game.
PH beat Lakeland
LAGRANGE — Prairie Heights won its first game of the season Friday night, defeating Lakeland 52-38 in a Northeast Corner Conference contest.
Heights (1-3, 1-1 NECC) trailed 11-10 after one quarter, then outscored Lakeland 16-7 in the second quarter to take a 26-18 lead into the halftime break. The Panthers built on that advantage in the second half.
Alexis German had 18 points, three assists and two steals to lead Prairie Heights. Kennedy Kugler had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Alayna Boots added 10 points and three steals.
Bailey Hartsough had 26 points for Lakeland (1-5, 0-1).
Eagles lose to Fairfield
BENTON — Churubusco lost to Fairfield 55-25 in the Northeast Corner Conference opening game for both teams on Thursday night.
The Falcons (3-1, 1-0 NECC) led 15-2 after one quarter and never looked back. Freshman Brea Garber led Fairfield with 15 points and six rebounds.
Myah Bear had nine points and four rebounds for Churubusco (3-1, 0-1). Molly Geiger and Mariah Hosted each had eight points. Hosted also had four steals and four rebounds.
The Falcons won the junior varsity contest 30-23. Heather Wade led the Eagles with six points, and Brooke Konger and Kayla Elias had five points each. Madison Hosted had six rebounds and four steals.
