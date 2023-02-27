ANGOLA — It was a slow start to Trine’s women’s lacrosse’s home opener Monday evening against Bethel.
But when the Thunder got going in the third quarter, they got going.
Trine led the Pilots 3-2 at halftime, but scored five unanswered goals in the third quarter to win 13-6 and start the season 2-0.
“We came out a little flat, and they didn’t really turn things around until the second half,” Thunder coach Kevin Cooke said. “It was something that we said at halftime that this wasn’t really our brand of lacrosse early on.”
What changed?
“Attitude,” Cooke said. “100%, attitude. They were not excited about how they played in the first half. It’s something we talked about in the middle and at the end of last game, and then they translated that into today.”
Sophomores Calista Richmond and Brooke Hoag shared the lead in both the goals and assists categories, with each scoring four times (one each while a man up) and assisting twice.
The third quarter was all Richmond and Hoag, as the pair broke through Bethel’s junior goalie Samantha Swope and scored five goals to Bethel’s zero to take an 8-2 lead.
Hoag scored the first two of the period, the first on a man-up assist from senior Peri Darmofal and the second unassisted at the 9:52 mark.
The next three were all unassisted goals by Richmond over the span of just over five minutes.
“They do a nice job of finding each other,” Cooke said of Hoag and Richmond. “They’ve been playing together for a long time and played in high school together, so for them to be able to see each other, that really helps the opportunities that they generate for themselves.”
Junior Danielle Gargiulo was next in the scoring category with two unassisted goals, including the Thunder’s first goal at the 6:42 mark of the first quarter to even the score at one. She also led the game with nine draw controls.
Junior Alyssa Keptner and sophomore Courtney Rhodes added a goal each in the fourth to make it 11-2 Thunder, before the Pilots scored four goals in the final 6:36 against goals by Gargiulo and Hoag to make the final scoreline respectable.
It was the season opener for the Pilots (0-1), and a large part of them being in the game was Swope, who had nine saves against 18 shots (12 on goal) in the first half.
“I think she was in the right spot at the right time,” Cooke said. “And then our shot combination just wasn’t overly spectacular. We were shooting from a little bit further away than what we like and what we teach, and all of a sudden we got a little bit closer in the second half and that makes your shot selection that much easier.”
The Thunder outshot the Pilots 35-16, with 27 on goal to Bethel’s 11, and won the ground ball battle 30-16.
Senior Ella Dougherty led the game with five ground balls along with Bethel’s Swope and sophomore and Central Noble alumna Lydia Andrews.
The Thunder will travel to Ohio Northern Wednesday at 7 p.m.
“Ohio Northern offers this unique challenge,” Cooke said. “They play a different style of defense, so the ball movement and what you saw in the second half is what we need to bring. Honestly, we just have to play our brand of lacrosse, because that’s what it boils down to.”
