BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Westview boys soccer team finally climbed back to the top of the Northeast Corner Conference after falling just short three times since they last won the conference tournament.
The Warriors dominated Prairie Heights and won 7-0 for their first NECC Tournament championship since 2014. They came in second in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
The win on Saturday not only ended the short drought but put an exclamation point on great week of soccer by Westview.
“It feels awesome. We started 1-7 and were on five (wins) in a row now,” Westview coach Jamie Martin said. “Getting to today, we beat a really good Garrett team, we beat a really good Angola team. The bottom half of the bracket was loaded.”
Westview quickly took control of the match with two goals in the first 10 minutes.
Gramm Egli scored on a breakaway goal on a nice through ball from Teague Misner. Then five minutes later, Misner was on the end of similar pass from Carson Brown, which Misner put in the back of the net to double the lead.
The two goals somewhat calmed the nerves of Martin, who was worried coming into Saturday’s match.
“Yes, absolutely I was worried, because we just played them last week. When you play a team again and now it’s on their home field and they haven’t been in this game in a long time either. Emotions run high, and I just wanted us to come out and play consistent and play hard,” Martin said. “They knocked that fear out of me.”
The Warriors added to their lead before halftime with a goal from Abder Alrasheed on a penalty kick and second goal from Misner. He added his third goal midway through the second half and was subbed out right after that.
Keegan Kohlheim and Alex Yoder put on the finishing touches with a goal each.
Martin was happy to see multiple players step up on Saturday. His team has been with their top scorer from last year Jadon Yoder for most of the season.
“We realized with him being out that we had to find other ways to score,” Martin said. “He’s an excellent player, so we’ve had to figure things out without him. We’ve had a number of guys step up. Can’t wait to get him back because that makes us that much tougher.”
Martin expects Yoder to come back next week.
On the defensive end, Westview’s plan was to stop Isaac Burns, who’s scored six goals in three matches this season.
“We knew he was their key, so we did man-mark him a little bit, and tried to take him out of the game or at least make it hard for him to get a shot off. He’s a great player,” Martin said.
The Warriors hope to keep their winning streak going against sectional opponents Central Noble and Bethany Christian this week.
