FREMONT — Indiana Tech’s baseball program is getting another really good catcher from Fremont as Eagle senior Nick Miller signed with the Warriors on Tuesday morning.
Former Fremont and Indiana Tech baseball great Glen McClain recommended Miller to the Warrior coaches and also sold Indiana Tech to Miller.
“Glen has really been a mentor to me,” Miller said. “I trusted what he told me and he said a lot of good things about the program and the coaches.
“Indiana Tech felt the most like home. They treated me like family.”
Miller picked Indiana Tech largely over Taylor. He also had some interest in Huntington and NCAA Division II Grand Valley State, Michigan.
Miller was honorably mentioned to the coaches’ Class 1A All-State team and made the KPC Media Group All-Area and the All-Northeast Corner Conference teams last season after hitting .462 (48-104) with two home runs, 44 runs batted in and 16 doubles. He had a .521 on-base percentage and a .692 slugging percentage for a Fremont team that was second in the NECC Tournament and the Class 1A Fremont Sectional.
Miller also takes a lot of pride in his efforts behind the plate and leading a pitching staff.
“I enjoy working with pitchers and learning what pitches work and what pitches don’t work and seeing how they react to different situations,” Miller said. “I like being in control.
“I need to get better with my mobility. Get quicker from side-to-side and having more agility.”
Being a three-sport athlete at Fremont has helped Miller in those efforts. He had a strong season this fall at No. 2 singles in helping the Eagles boys tennis team win its first sectional championship in program history. He had a program record 20 wins on the hard courts this past season against only five losses.
Miller was also a part of Fremont’s boys basketball team that won a Class 1A sectional title last year and will play a key role on the squad this winter.
Miller will study accounting at Indiana Tech.
The Warriors are coming off a 35-27 baseball season in 2021 and they lost in the final of their NAIA Opening Round tournament played at Indiana Wesleyan. They were second in the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference with a 16-6 record.
