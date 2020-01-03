ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s hockey team controlled the play for much of the game against St. Olaf College, Minnesota, Friday evening, but had to settle for a 1-1 tie at Thunder Ice Arena.
The Oles (0-11-1) earned their first point of the season, but still have not won a game since their 2017-18 regular season finale. Sophomore Grace Boswell-Healey made 39 saves, including some big stops in the final seconds of regulation and in the 5-minute overtime period.
“We’re still learning how to close games,” Thunder coach Tom Hofman said. “We just had to pounce on loose pucks. They were either out of our reach, or we got knocked down and did not get up quick enough.”
Trine outshot St. Olaf 40-33, including 29-16 in the first two periods. The Thunder dominated in terms of possession in the opposing team’s defensive zone in the first 40 minutes, but did not have many serious scoring chances.
Trine needed to get gritty to crack Boswell-Healey, and made those efforts in the second period, stealing the puck from the Oles in their defensive zone a few times. The Thunder got a gritty goal in the final seconds of the period as Fort Wayne senior Bailey Goodwin banged home a rebound on the power play with under four seconds left in the period after Boswell-Healey stopped a shot from Brandi Wilson.
That was Goodwin’s first goal of the season. Kailey Cameron also assisted on the goal.
The Oles scored their own goal with 4 minutes, 52 seconds in regulation time. The Thunder failed to get the puck of their defensive zone and the visitor from Northfield, Minnesota, made them play.
Junior Mary Kate Eiden scored her second goal of the season on assists from Chloe LaFond and Makenzie Booth.
“The defense played well and Molly (Scarborough, goaltender) was strong again,” Hofman said. “On the goal, we were caught reaching and did not take the body.”
Trine had two power plays in the final four minutes and into overtime and did not take advantage. Boswell-Healey made a big save against Goodwin in the final seconds of regulation.
Boswell-Healey made a big save against Trine’s Eryn Isaacson just before the midway mark of overtime. The rebound shot hit the goal post.
“I was happy with the pace of the game,” Hofman said. “With the way we carried the play and the shots we had, we should have had three or four goals.”
Scarborough made 32 saves in goal for the Thunder.
Trine plays St. Olaf against today at 2 p.m., then will travel to conference rival Aurora, Illinois, for a non-conference game Sunday afternoon.
“Playing with confidence,” Hofman said of his team’s biggest key for the second half of the season. “Our D-zone overall is giving up way less chances than we did last year. We just need the next game to get back on our feet.”
Before Friday, the Oles and the Thunder both had not played since Dec. 7.
Men’s Hockey
Lake Forest 4, Trine 2
The Foresters got a jump on the Thunder with a goal 1:23 into the contest. Trine also gave up a goal with 1:07 left in the second period, and Lake Forest took a 3-1 lead into the final period of the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association game.
Josh Giacomin had two goals for Lake Forest (10-2-1, 7-1 NCHA), including an empty netter with 49 seconds left to clinch the victory.
William Casey and Brandon Krumpschmid tallied for Trine (6-6, 4-3). Brett Young made 22 saves in goal.
