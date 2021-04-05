ANGOLA — Without a 2020 season, there aren’t many known commodities in area high school spring sports.
One of them is East Noble junior Brayden Risedorph, who has raised his baseball game over the last couple of summers since he last participated in a high school contest.
Risedorph showed what he has become against Angola Monday evening, and the Knights capitalized on numerous mistakes in beating the Hornets 12-0 in the season-opening game for both teams.
Risendorph allowed one hit and struck out 12 in five innings before reaching his pitch count after five innings. He struck out the side in every inning but the fourth.
Risedorph walked two and hit a batter. Angola senior Dawson Gorrell grounded a single into the hole between shortstop and third base with two outs in the fourth to end the no-hit bid.
“He’s played on good travel ball teams over the past couple of summers and works harder than most high schoolers,” EN coach Aaron Desmonds said. “I can’t say enough about that Brayden has done.
“He was overpowering. His slider wasn’t always working, but that didn’t bother him. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
East Noble scored twice in the opening inning and it became a microcosm of what the game become for Angola.
Leadoff batter Daniel Malone walked off Hornet starter Tucker Hasselman, then went to second on an errant pickoff throw. Malone went to third on a passed ball as Justin Marcellus walked two batters later.
Marcellus attempted to steal second, and Angola catcher Zak Hill threw to second with runners at the corners. The throw was high and into center field, and Malone scored on the error.
After a strikeout and walk, junior Trace Holliday bounced a hit down the left field line with two outs for a double that scored Marcellus from third. Marcellus stole second and went to third on a passed ball.
Holliday had a day. He drove in five runs, clearing loaded bases with a two-out, two-run double in the fourth and hitting a solo home run off freshman Ethan Walters in sixth inning with two outs.
“We’re going to rely on Trace with the bat and on the mound. We trust him,” Desmonds said. “He was pumped.”
Angola made seven errors, surrendered 12 walks and had four passed balls, a couple wild pitches and two balks.
“We checked all the boxes tonight,” Hornets coach Roger Roddy said. “We made way too many physical and mental mistakes.
“We’re a better ball club than this. We’ve got some talent. But we have to take care of the little things and be finer on the mound. When you don’t have anyone throwing near 90, it’s important to locate and pitch ahead.
“Brayden threw well. He kept the ball down for the most part.”
Risedorph and senior Riley Meade combined on a three-hit shutout for East Noble. Meade pitched to contact and did not walk anyone over the final two innings. He allowed two hits in the sixth inning and had both of his strikeouts in the seventh.
Marcellus reached base four times, scored three runs, had three stolen bases, walked twice and drove in a run for the Knights.
East Noble only had six hits. Senior catcher Andrew Johnson had two singles and Malone had a bunt single.
Hasselman doubled and walked for Angola. Kyle Brandt had an infield single in the sixth inning. Ethan Miller walked to start the bottom of the first, and Hill was hit by a pitch two batters later.
