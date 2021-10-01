ANGOLA — Angola lost to Mishawaka Marian 42-0 in a non-conference football game Friday night behind Angola Middle School.
The Class 3A 15th-ranked Knights (4-3) scored on their first three possessions to take a 21-0 lead with 5 minutes, 31 seconds left in the first quarter.
Trailing 7-0, the Hornets (2-5) went for it on fourth down-and-1 in their own territory. Knight linebacker Michael Murphy stopped Angola quarterback Tyler Call for no gain at the Hornet 34-yard line. On the next play, Bryce LaSane connected with the explosive Greg Atkinson for a 34-yard touchdown pass with 7:59 left in the opening quarter. Alec Markley kicked the extra point to make it 14-0.
The Knights led 28-0 at the half and held Angola to three and out on the first possession of the second half. Marian scored on the ensuing possession to activate the mercy rule running clock. LaSane hit Atkinson in the left corner of the end from three yards out for the touchdown with 7:43 left in the third quarter, and Markley made the extra point kick to make it 35-0.
Atkinson had three receiving touchdowns for Mishawaka Marian. LaSane had three touchdown passes and ran for another score. Backup quarterback Lucas Granado had a rushing touchdown and a touchdown pass. Markley made all six extra point kicks.
Call and junior running back Andre Tagliaferri returned to action for the Hornets after missing the last couple of games due to injury. Tagliaferri got hurt again at the 5:53 mark of the third quarter and hobbled off the field. He had his right ankle looked at on the sidelines and did not return to the contest.
This was the first time Angola has been shut out in a regular season game since Aug. 29, 2014, when Leo defeated the Hornets in Angola 38-0.
The Hornets will host Garrett in a Northeast Corner Conference Big School Division game this coming Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.