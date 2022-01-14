ANGOLA — In their second dual meet of the season, the Angola gymnastics team set their highest score of the year thus far, and yet it was still not enough as the Hornets lost 109.150-106.500 to the reigning state runners-up in Homestead Thursday night at Central Gym.
It was the second of three meets for the Hornets this week, as they defeated Wawasee on Tuesday and will head to the Franklin Central Invitational in Indianapolis today, starting at 11 a.m.
The Hornets were without head coach Misti Evans due to sickness and junior Savannah Bailey, who is in quarantine. Assistant coach Kadish Evans took over head coaching duties for the night.
“I’m just proud of how the girls responded,” Kadish Evans said. “Missing Savannah because she quarantined from school adds on to the other girls, and then of course with Misti home and kind of only having me here as the coach, it’s just a different dynamic. I think they handled it pretty well.”
On the vault, Angola’s Ashtyn Evans (9.300), Alayna Shamp (9.150), and Summer Allen (9.050) scored above 9 to all set season highs and place fourth, fifth and sixth respectively behind Homestead’s Gina Zirille (9.550), Ashley Carr (9.450) and Stella Boothman (9.400).
At the uneven bars, Evans won her first of two events of the night, scoring a 9.175. The defending state co-champion in the event was the only competitor to score above a 9.000. Shamp (8.65), Avery Boyer (8.35) and Allen (8.225) also placed in the event. Zirille was the only Spartan to place on the bars, finishing second (8.85).
After the first two rotations, it was time for Angola to hop on the balance beam. The beam has been one of the tougher events for the Hornets this season, and was the toughest for them in the meet, finishing with a team score of 25.1 as their lowest score of the night. Shamp was the only Hornet to place in the event, scoring an 8.8 to place fourth.
In the floor exercise, Evans set a season high of 9.6 to win the event and tie for the second highest score statewide as of Friday evening. Shamp also recorded a season high of 9.125 to finish fifth.
Shamp was the top performer of the night for the Hornets, finishing third in the all-around with a score of 35.725. Evans scored 34.775 to finish fourth and Allen was sixth, scoring 32.375. Homestead’s Zirille and Carr placed first and second.
“Our goal every meet is just to get a little bit better,” Kadish Evans said. “We were much better this meet than we were on Tuesday. Then when we go into Saturday, that’s our goal for Saturday too. We didn’t worry about whether we should beat Homestead or not and just wanted to worry about us and get better on our end and we did.”
