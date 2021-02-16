ANGOLA — Angola High School senior Adriana Wilcox will continue playing competitive softball at Goshen College as she signed with the NAIA school out of the Crossroads League on Friday afternoon.
“I’m close enough for family and friends, but far enough away going there to have my independence,” Wilcox said.
Hornet softball coach Dave Moyer said Wilcox would have been a varsity regular last year. But the coronavirus shut down high school spring sports in Indiana and a large majority of the country.
Moyer said Wilcox will start at second base and take on a key leadership role this coming spring. She will also play some at shortstop.
“She has improved her hitting and has gotten stronger,” Moyer said.
Wilcox entered four varsity games as a sophomore for AHS in 2019 and scored a run. She did play roughly 50 games of travel softball over last summer and fall with the Fort Wayne-based Summit City Sluggers. And she made an impression on Maple Leafs coach Juliaclare Plezbert.
“We watched her team and she was always diving all over the place,” Plezbert said. “That’s the type of kid we want for our program.
“She is perfect for our family (environment). She will fit in well with the rest of our incoming freshmen.”
Goshen went 8-10 last season before COVID-19 shut things down. Winter weather has kept the Maple Leafs from getting started in 2021. Four games were canceled this past weekend in Georgetown, Kentucky, which is 15 miles south of Lexington, because of the ice and cold. Goshen will try to play games in Missouri and Oklahoma this upcoming weekend.
Softball is big in Wilcox’s family. Her cousin Kylar Crowl is a 2020 AHS graduate and hit .360 (27-75) for the Hornets with 20 runs scored and 16 runs batted in as a junior in 2019.
Wilcox wants to be positive presence at Goshen from her attitude to her on-field contributions. But first, she wants to have an enjoyable finish to her high school career.
“I have a good attitude and will try my best,” Wilcox said.
Wilcox is undecided on what she will study at Goshen, but is leaning toward something that involves English and is publishing-based.
