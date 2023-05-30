ANGOLA — Once in awhile, a top local prep athlete gets the chance to compete at the college level.
And if he or she can stay relatively close to home while doing so, that’s even better.
Former Angola wrestler Josh Kunkle will do just that after graduating from Angola. He recently committed to wrestle at Manchester University.
Kunkle made his college choice official at a special ceremony at Angola May 12.
Kunkle was a sectional champion for the Hornets at 160 pounds this season. He was a semi-state qualifier as a junior and said wrestling on the big stage of Memorial Coliseum was good preparation for the brighter lights of college wrestling.
He said he’s looking forward to being a part of Manchester coach Josh Hardman’s rebuilding Spartans.
The former Hornet has set lofty goals for himself in his college career.
“I want to be an All-American by my senior year,” Kunkle said. “I want to make a big difference and help the Manchester program.”
Kunkle expects to wrestle somewhere at 157 or 165 at the college level, where the weight classes are different.
Kunkle said he anticipates a smooth transition to college wrestling. He’s already met and started to bond with some of his new teammates.
Kunkle said he plans to study exercise science and nutrition at Manchester.
He will look to contribute to a Spartans program that has struggled the past two seasons, going 1-8 two years ago and 1-5 this past season.
