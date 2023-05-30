Kunkle commits to Manchester wrestling

Angola High School senior Josh Kunkle, front row center, committed to wrestling at Manchester University on May 12. Sitting with Josh are his father Robert Kunkle, left, and his mother Stacey Hancock. Standing behind Josh and is parents are, from left, Angola assistant wrestling coach Max Pearson, AHS head wrestling coach Russ Tingley and AHS assistant wrestling coach Charlie Lanam.

ANGOLA — Once in awhile, a top local prep athlete gets the chance to compete at the college level.

And if he or she can stay relatively close to home while doing so, that’s even better.

Former Angola wrestler Josh Kunkle will do just that after graduating from Angola. He recently committed to wrestle at Manchester University.

Kunkle made his college choice official at a special ceremony at Angola May 12.

Kunkle was a sectional champion for the Hornets at 160 pounds this season. He was a semi-state qualifier as a junior and said wrestling on the big stage of Memorial Coliseum was good preparation for the brighter lights of college wrestling.

He said he’s looking forward to being a part of Manchester coach Josh Hardman’s rebuilding Spartans.

The former Hornet has set lofty goals for himself in his college career.

“I want to be an All-American by my senior year,” Kunkle said. “I want to make a big difference and help the Manchester program.”

Kunkle expects to wrestle somewhere at 157 or 165 at the college level, where the weight classes are different.

Kunkle said he anticipates a smooth transition to college wrestling. He’s already met and started to bond with some of his new teammates.

Kunkle said he plans to study exercise science and nutrition at Manchester.

He will look to contribute to a Spartans program that has struggled the past two seasons, going 1-8 two years ago and 1-5 this past season.

