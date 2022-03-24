FREMONT — Fremont High School held its winter sports awards program over a couple of evenings earlier this month.
The Most Valuable athlete awards went to Logan Brace from boys basketball, Jada Rhonehouse from girls basketball and cheerleader Kayla McCullough. State qualifier Jacob Behm was named the Outstanding Wrestler.
The Max L. Mitchell Sportsmanship Award recipients were Lukas Berlew from boys basketball, girls cager Natalie Gochenour, wrestler Aidan Hawkins and cheerleader Lana Banks.
The most improved athletes were Ethan Bontrager from boys basketball, Brayleigh Moss from girls basketball, wrestler Essiah Kamer and cheerleader Matt Teegardin.
Rhonehouse was also named the Outstanding Player on both offense and defense from the girls basketball team. From the Class 1A sectional champion boys basketball team, Gabel Pentecost was named the Outstanding Offensive Player and Ethan Bock was picked the Outstanding Defensive Player.
The Junior Varsity Total Heart awards went to Conner Slee in boys basketball, Erica Cain in girls basketball and cheerleader Paige Dornbush.
Wrestler Terran Wills received the Guts Award. Cheerleader Autumn Chilenski received the Leadership Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.