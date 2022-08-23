HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — If the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll is any indication, the top four teams of the conference are very good and Trine University is part of it.
The Thunder were picked to finished in the poll that was released on Monday.
Calvin, last season’s regular season champion, was picked to finish first. Hope, the 2021 MIAA Tournament champion, was picked second. The Knights had 15 points, followed by the Flying Dutch with 17 and Trine in third with 20.
The MIAA coaches could not pick their own team and handed out first-place voted to four different teams. Calvin received four first-place votes, Hope and Trine had two each and Albion also was given a first-place vote.
The Thunder are coming off their best season in program history, going 15-5-2 overall, playing in the MIAA Tournament championship match and making their first appearance in the NCAA Division III Tournament.
Trine and fourth-year coach Gary Boughton return three All-MIAA honorees this upcoming season, First Team forward Teresa Ashbrook, and Second Team players Olivia Butterworth in the midfield and Sophie Aschemeier in goal.
Ashbrook had 18 goals and three assists in only 17 matches in her freshman season in 2021.
Butterworth, now a senior, had three goals and two assists last season. One of the goals was the game-winning tally over Adrian in a first-round match of the MIAA Tournament.
Aschemeier took control in goal for Trine in conference play as a freshman last year and had a 1.00 goals against average with 60 saves in 13 matches.
Bella Mabry, Mia Augustino, Taylor Noll and Veronica Ocampo all scored three goals or more last season and all return to keep the Thunder deep up front. Key defenders returning include Andrea Wright, Ellie Price and Rachel Hill.
Trine opens its 2022 season on Sept. 1 at Franklin for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
2022 MIAA Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
1. Calvin (4) 15 points, 2. Hope (2) 17, 3. Trine (2) 20, 4. Albion (1) 24, 5. Kalamazoo 37, 6. Adrian 41, 7. Alma 51, 8. Saint Mary’s 59, 9. Olivet 60.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.