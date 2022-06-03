MIDDLEBURY — It was another day at the office for Westview freshman Silas Haarer Friday in the Northridge Golf Sectional at Meadow Valley.
Haarer was the lone area regional qualifier in the sectional, shooting a 74 (35-39) and tying for third place overall with Fairfield freshman Brayden Miller.
“I just kept it in play. I did not have too many mistakes,” Haarer said.
“I played it a lot, so I was kind of used to it,” he said of Meadow Valley. “It was good conditions and it was fun to play.”
Haarer led the Warriors to a fifth-place finish. They shot 359.
Lakeland was sixth with 375. West Noble was eighth with 403, and Prairie Heights was 10th with 426.
The top two teams in the sectional call Meadow Valley home. The host Raiders won with 315, and Fairfield was second with 344. Goshen was the third and final team to qualify for Thursday’s Plymouth Regional at Swan Lake at 350, and finished three shots ahead of fourth-place NorthWood.
The other two individual regional qualifiers from non-qualifying teams were both from NorthWood. Earl Williams, who shot 73, and Cooper Wiens, who shot 82.
Williams beat Northridge’s Ty Miller in the first hole of the playoff to be the individual sectional champ.
Westview coach Jeff Marchant was proud of his team from top to bottom.
“Silas did a great job,” Marchant said. “I’m not disappointed in the (team) score. We were right in the mix. We knew the scores were going to be a little bit higher. It’s the sectional.”
Sophomore Wade Springer had a 92 (42-50) for the Warriors.
Three seniors played their final prep golf match for Westview in Carl Miller (96), Landon Bennett (97) and Nathan Miller (101).
The sectional version Meadow Valley was tough on the Lakers, said coach Jon Roush.
“It was just a rough day,” he said. “You can’t miss in the wrong spots. The rough here is deep and thick. On downhill putts, you barely want to get it going and hope it stops. If the wind picks up like it did, it’s even more difficult.
Ben Keil led Lakeland with 85. Tommy Curtis had 87, and Nate Keil shot 92.
Seniors Jensen Miller and Tucker Klopfenstein shot 111 and 113, respectively, for the Lakers, who won the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament. This was their first seasons of organized golf.
“They worked harder than anybody I had in the four and five spots,” Roush said.
“I’m happy with our season for the most part.”
Senior Brayden Bohde led the Chargers with an 88. Brayden Levitz had a 96 for Prairie Heights.
Haarer looks forward to getting familiar with Swan Lake over the next few days.
“It’s been a really exciting season,” Haarer said. “There’s good competition in the area. That makes it fun to play.”
Northridge Regional
Team Scores (Top 3 teams qualified for Thursday’s Plymouth Regional): 1. Northridge 315, 2. Fairfield 344, 3. Goshen 350, 4. NorthWood 353, 5. Westview 359, 6. Lakeland 375, 7. Concord 380, 8. West Noble 403, 9. Bethany Christian 407, 10. Prairie Heights 426, 11. Bremen 429, 12. Jimtown 452.
Individual Scores by Team
(* — regional qualifier)
Northridge 315 — Reschly 35-42 77, Ty Miller 37-36 73, Coby Hochstetler 44-40 84, Con. Hochstetler 40-48 88, Sorg 43-38 81.
Fairfield 344 — Bra. Miller 36-38 74, Nine 42-47 89, Kitson 42-47 89, A. Miller 46-46 92, N. Hochstetler 53-50 103.
Goshen 350 — C. Meyer 45-42 87, Moyer 38-44 82, Subera 44-52 96, T. Kauffman 44-41 85, B. Sheets 50-53 103.
NorthWood 353 — E. Williams* 34-39 73, Wiens* 43-39 82, Barrett 49-54 103, A. Hochstetler 50-52 102, B. Chupp 43-53 96.
Westview 359 — S. Haarer* 35-39 74, La. Bennett 49-48 97, W. Springer 42-50 92, N. Miller 49-52 101, C. Miller 48-48 96.
Lakeland 375 — B. Keil 42-43 85, Curtis 45-42 87, N. Keil 40-52 92, J. Miller 51-60 111, Klopfenstein 56-57 113.
Concord 380 — Deuel 46-50 96, McDowell 48-46 94, Prough 58-56 114, Shaffer 49-45 94, Schraw 44-52 96.
West Noble 403 — Bohde 46-42 88, N. Phares 48-51 99, L. Schermerhorn 53-52, Melchor 53-58 111, I. Mast 61-68 129.
Bethany Christian 407 — Heinisch 41-43 84, Shenk 46-48 94, N. Schrock 53-55 108, K. Meyer 63-58 121, E. Brown 63-62 125.
Prairie Heights 426 — B. Levitz 50-46 96, Butler 45-52 97, L. Byler 52-59 111, Davidson 63-59 122, Abbott 62-64 126.
Bremen 429 — Kling 48-50 98, Leman 54-53 107, H. Miller 51-54 105, E. Reed 57-65 122, Nunemaker 54-65 119.
Jimtown 452 — Gravender 56-60 116, Clements 53-59 112, Barhams 58-57 115, Margraf 53-56 109, M. Bell 59-65 124.
