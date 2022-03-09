FREMONT — Fremont senior Ashanti Combs committed to throw for the track and field program at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m more excited than I am nervous but for the most part, I’m really looking forward to it,” Combs said.
Combs chose the Pomeroys over the University of Saint Francis, Trine and William Penn University, among others.
“I chose Saint Mary-of-the-Woods because they have a winning motivation,” Combs said. “They thrive for winning and always want to win.”
In addition to the winning culture of the track and field program, Combs said she chose the Pomeroys mainly because the school had her ideal field of study, equine studies, adding that she has always had a long passion for horses.
Ashanti is a first-generation college student, as well as being the first person in her family altogether to go to college, to which she said will be a whole new learning experience.
During her journey towards picking a school, Combs said she hadn’t really told her family a whole lot, though her mother, Jessica Combs, said that her daughter has always been self-driven.
“Growing up, I never had to tell her to do her homework” Jessica Combs said. “One night at 3 a.m., I saw her light was on and I went in there and she was working, not from procrastination but wanting to get it done early. She was kind of on her own doing it all and she’s just strong-willed.”
Her personal best in the shot put is 30-feet-5-inches while her best in discus is 87-feet-3-inches. With the Pomeroys, Combs said that she would be throwing shot put with the possibility of also trying her hand at weight throw and javelin.
The indoor season has already started for Ashanti after having competed at the Hoosier State Relays qualifier at Trine University this past Saturday.
