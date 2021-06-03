FREMONT — Brody Foulk’s game-winning three-pointer in a junior varsity boys basketball game against Angola Jan. 9 is included in a Gatorade commercial promoting its 2021 national high school player of the year awards.
The game was broadcasted on the Fremont Eagles Network, which expanded coverage to JV games largely for basketball to reach out to more people because crowds were limited in high school gymnasiums this past school year for the sake of social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senior Emily Meyers made the excited play-by-play call of the then-freshman’s buzzer-beating shot with junior Jada Rhonehouse capturing the shot on camera. It appeared 1 minute, 4 seconds into the commercial, and the mob scene on Foulk after the 37-36 win over the Hornets appeared at the 1:33 mark of the 1 minute, 46 second spot titled “We’ll See You There.”
Chad Cooper owns a video production company called One Tree Forest and puts together National High School Player of the Year commercials for Gatorade. That included one on Angola’s Izaiah Steury when he was named Gatorade’s Indiana Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year after he won the state title last Halloween in Terre Haute.
Cooper, from Chicago, had a hard time finding content. His nephew, Eagle track and cross country coach Tanner Wall, helped out.
“He wanted to show video of high school athletes at empty gyms and wearing masks at practice and that we were on the other side of that. It focused on the positive,” Wall said. “I remember the (Foulk) video shot and sent it along. He got it in there.”
Wall sent the video clip in early March. Foulk signed a waiver to appear in the commercial in late March. Cooper worked on the commercial for a couple of months. The commercial includes former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and women’s basketball star Elena Delle Donne.
“I thought it was really cool to be with all those other cool athletes,” Foulk said.
The commercial also briefly shows Meyers showing her college acceptance letter from Central Michigan University at the 1:32 mark.
What was not included in the commercial was the excited commentary from Foulk’s sister Eva, who said “That’s my brother!”
Brody Foulk appreciated the care in Eva’s commentary, but has also given her some brotherly ribbing over it.
“That was exciting,” Brody said. “I’ve watched it multiple times and make fun of my sister at times, just messing around.”
Drew Kuespert, producer and student supervisor of the Fremont Eagles Network, was proud of the broadcast crew’s work and was happy its work was featured on a national stage.
“I’m beyond appreciative that Coach Wall sent this to Gatorade,” Kuespert said. “It is such a great feeling knowing that the Fremont Eagles Network was able to provide video footage of Brody’s awesome shot.
“Having the Fremont students run the broadcasts are the goal of our program and it paid off big time on that particular night.”
