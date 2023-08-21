FREMONT — Fremont's boys tennis team was second to Snider in the Fremont Invitational as the result of a tiebreaker Saturday.
The Eagles and the Panthers both had 39 points. Snider won three of the five head-to-head matchups against Fremont to win the event.
Wabash was third with 32 points and Lakeland placed fourth with eight points.
The Lakers lost every match on the day. Only two of the matches went three sets. Ethan Rasbaugh won the second set in a No. 3 singles match with Fremont's Isaac Perez. But Perez won the match 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.
Treston Sunken won the first set over Snider's Camden Davis in the last round of play Saturday. But Davis took the next two sets to win the match, 1-6, 6-4, 10-5.
The Eagles won two position titles, Colton Guthrie at No. 1 singles and Corbin Beeman and Zander Reetz at No. 1 doubles. Guthrie won all three of his matches in straight sets.
Fremont was second in two positions that won two of three matches on the day, Perez at No. 3 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Ryan Baker and Jake Hilvers.
Tyler Miller went 1-2 at No. 2 singles and finished third.
Snider also won two position championships, No. 3 singles with David Crothers and No. 2 doubles with the team of Tyler Martin and Jack Mohrman.
Wabash's Eli Matteren won the No. 2 singles title.
