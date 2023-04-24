ANGOLA — The Trine University women’s lacrosse team did all it could to hang with Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association rival Alma last Friday night.
But it was two goals for the Scots, one each in the second and fourth quarters, that would be the deciding goals to prevent the Thunder from their third straight victory in a 16-14 defeat.
Trine (5-5 overall, 2-3 MIAA) led 2-0 two minutes into the match on goals from Brooke Hoag (3 goals, 14 draw controls, 5 shots on goal) and Nikki Hibler (1 goal, 2 shots on goal), both assisted by Calista Richmond (4 assists, 2 shots on goal), before the Scots tied it just under two minutes later with unassisted goals from Emma Keith (4 goals) and Rileigh McGeorge (1 goal).
The Thunder reclaimed the lead at the 9:50 mark of the quarter on a free position shot from Hoag, building it into a 5-2 lead on an unassisted goal from Alyssa Keptner (4 goals, 1 assist, 6 shots on goal) and a man-up free position goal from Danielle Gargiulo (2 goals, 1 assist, 3 ground balls, 7 draw controls).
For the final 8:19 of the first, Trine didn’t score again, allowing Alma (10-2, 3-2) to score three unanswered via two goals by Keith (one assisted by Jamie Sherman) and the other one by Sherman (assisted by Kirsten Browne) to end the quarter.
Browne gave the Scots their first lead of the game with 14:24 left in the second with an assist by Kylie Lewis. About six minutes later without a goal from either side, Keptner tied the match at 6 with an unassisted goal with a man up, followed by a pair of goals from Hoag (free position) and Courtney Rhodes (3 goals, 3 shots on goal, 3 ground balls), assisted by Richmond, in a span of 32 seconds to go up two.
After an unassisted goal by Sam Peterson scored with 6:11 until halftime to cut Alma’s deficit to 8-7, the Scots scored twice more in the quarter, at 1:38 and 1:13, to take the advantage at the break.
Elizabeth Larson (1 goal, 2 shots on goal, 3 ground balls) scored on an assist by Keptner to open the second half, but again Alma capitalized, this time on two yellow cards given to the Thunder, that resulted in man-up goals from Lewis and Peterson to give the Scots their largest lead of the game at that point.
Keptner scored on a free position shot and Rhodes scored off a Richmond assist for the sixth and final tie of the night. Peterson and Lauren Kenny scored a pair before Rhodes scored a man-down assisted goal from Gargiulo with a minute left to end the quarter down 13-12.
Sherman’s unassisted goal and Joanna Scorziello’s man-down goal six minutes later to begin the fourth gave Alma a three-goal lead, which Gargiulo and Keptner cut to one on separate free position shots with 7:20 and 4:06 left in the game, but Sherman’s final goal 40 seconds later and Trine’s inability to respond was the final nail in the coffin.
In net, Maddy Kasten made 14 saves against 30 shots for the Thunder, and Cassidy Smith had 11 saves on 25 shots for the Scots.
Trine won the draw control battle 24-10 and had fewer fouls than Alma, 25-17, but the Thunder lost on ground balls (28-20), shots (36-28) and turnovers (26-16).
The Thunder have their final road match of the regular season tonight against defending MIAA Tournament champion Saint Mary’s, before closing the regular season at home Friday night against Albion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.