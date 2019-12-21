ANGOLA — Trine coach Andy Rang caught a moment of relief when when senior guard Katy Steers hit a free throw to give the Thunder a nine-point lead with one minute to play. But that moment was brief.
Rang and assistant coach Rob Hoffman had spent most of the second half of Saturday’s basketball game against Ohio Northern University trying to figure out an effective defensive strategy against the Klondike’s perimeter-oriented attack.
Less than five seconds after Steers’ free throw, ONU’s Brynn Serbin had taken the ball the length of the court and hit a step-back 3-pointer against the Thunder’s best perimeter defender to cut the lead to six — a microcosm of all that had ailed Trine for three quarters.
A timeout is called, and Hoffman scans the floor. He begins pointing out shooters to defend before giving up, “They can all shoot! They’re all shooters,” he said with a shrug of his shoulders and a desperate laugh.
Trine eventually strung together a pair of stops, and that last three was the final points the Klondike would score in a 61-53 win. But nothing came easy.
Seven different ONU players converted at least one look from deep, and the Klondike shot well enough (37%) from 3-point range to make a game of what looked early on to be a lopsided Thunder win.
ONU hit on four threes in the second quarter after scoring just five points in the first. Four different Klondike shooters made those shots, as the visiting team’s ball screens and motions began to take effect.
Trailing by as many as 11 points in the second half, a three by Emily Brock, who led the Klondike with nine points, all coming from deep, trimmed Trine’s edge to three points in the third quarter. Twice more ONU would convert timely threes to keep the game close, but the Thunder’s defense stepped up when needed — forcing 17 total turnovers.
Kelsy Taylor’s 15 points, on 7-of-10 shots, led the Thunder, with Tara Bieniewicz adding 11 and Steers netting seven, including four from the foul line.
Steers’ only field goal, a three in the first quarter, sparked a 10-0 run to start the game. Bieniewicz and Shay Herbert also scored during the stretch, as Trine scored five points off of turnovers.
The win was the fourth in the past five games for Trine (6-3) after splitting the first four games of the season.
The Thunder are back on the court Saturday, in the Otterbein Tournament, with a matchup against Dennison at 7 p.m.
Trine men 66,
Heidelberg 63
In Tiffin, Ohio, the Thunder (5-5) ended a losing streak at three games. They shot 57 percent from the field (16-28), including 7-of-13 from three-point range, and only had turnovers in the first half in taking a 41-27 halftime lead.
Trine led by as much as 21 in the second. The Student Princes got within two at 58-56 after Tamal Watkins hit a three-pointer with 5 minutes, 28 seconds left. They got within one at 64-63 after Watkins hit two free throws with three seconds left.
Jake Daniels hit two free throws with 2.8 seconds left to give the Thunder a three-point lead, then Heidelberg never even got a desperation shot off attempting to tie. Trine’s Brandan Johnson stole the inbounds pass in the backcourt just before time expired.
Langston Johnson led a balanced Thunder attack with 14 points and three assists. He became the 46th player in program history to score his 1,000th career point. The senior guard now has 1,001 career points.
Nick Bowman had 11 points and four rebounds for Trine, and Daniels had 10 points. Freshman Brent Cox, an East Noble graduate, added eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.
Watkins had 18 points and four steals for Heidelberg (2-7).
