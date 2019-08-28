FREMONT — Fremont High School received an Indiana High School Sportsmanship Award for the 2018-19 school year.
Fremont athletic director Roger Probst announced the good news on Wednesday morning shortly after being notified of receiving the award in a letter from IHSAA Commissioner Bobby Cox.
The IHSAA Sportsmanship Award is presented annually to Indiana high schools that meet or exceed certain sportsmanship criteria supplied by the IHSAA during a given school year.
Fremont was one of 17 high schools statewide to receive the award for the 2018-19 school year out of 410 eligible high schools in Indiana.
“This distinction is much more than just a school award,” Cox wrote in the letter to Probst and Fremont principal Mark Sherbondy. “This honor extends to your entire community.
“The IHSAA is pleased to congratulate Fremont High School for your efforts in fostering good sportsmanship, citizenship and character within your students, patrons and community,” Cox wrote.
A commemorative banner in recognition of the Sportsmanship award will soon be delivered to FHS.
“Pretty proud!” Probst said of the award in an email to the Herald Republican on Wednesday morning.
