Prep Club Bowling Howard to bowl at semi-state today
SOUTH BEND — Angola’s Jaden Howard will bowl in the girls single semi-state today at Chippewa Bowl.
Howard was second in the Fort Wayne Regional last Saturday at Pro Bowl West. She was second in qualifying with a 571 series, and lost to Huntington North’s Cheyenne Cottrell in the stepladder semifinal match. Cottrell went on to win the regional title.
Prep Swimming Hornets split with Knights Thursday
KENDALLVILLE — The Angola girls beat East Noble 120-63 while the boys lost 99-75 on Thursday night.
The Hornets swept every event expect for the diving, but they don’t have any divers on the team.
Winners for the girls included Taylor Clemens in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 free, Courtney Simmons in the 200 individual medley, Audra James in the 50 free, Maddie Toigo in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, McKenna Powers in the 500 free and Sumemr Stultz in the 100 breaststroke.
On the boys side, Marcus Miller won the 200 free and 500 free, and Ethan Bussema won in the 100 breaststroke. The Angola boys won the 200 free relay with the team of Miller, Bussema, Jacob Pontoro and Zacchaeus Creager.
