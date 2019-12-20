BRUSHY PRAIRIE – Prairie Heights senior Brandon Christlieb spread his arms and pretended to fly the length of the court after throwing down a dunk in the third quarter of Friday’s basketball game.
The Panthers’ student section roared, leaping up-and-down – the loudest applause drawn in a game full of fireworks – as Christlieb netted two of his game-high 36 points in the Panthers’ 87-61 rout of visiting Churubusco Friday night.
“It’s been like a whole new season after getting Brandon back,” Heights coach Tony Everidge said. “We always knew he had this in him, it was just a matter of if he would relax enough and let the game come to him so he could get there.”
Fourteen of those points came during a first quarter in which Heights outscored the Eagles 27-10, and Christlieb was a perfect 4-of-4 from 3-point range.
Heights could do no wrong in the first half of the contest, as the Panthers’ big three of Christlieb, Elijah Malone and Mike Perkins combined for all of the Panthers’ 46 points and Christlieb (22 points in the first half) outscored the Eagles (20) by himself.
“I’ll be honest, I’ve never seen them play that well, even in practice,” Everidge said. “They’re a group that will never lack for confidence, and when they’re all on, it’s something special to watch.”
Malone finished the game with 26 points and Perkins added 13. Malone did most of his damage on short, catch-and-shoot jumpers in the paint during the first half, but became more aggressive as the game wore on, even throwing down three furious dunks in the second half.
Jackson Paul’s 25 points paced Busco, with 15 being added by Hunter Perllich.
The win kept Heights (8-0, 4-0 NECC) perfect in Northeast Corner Conference play, while handing Churubusco (2-3, 2-1 NECC) its first league loss of the season, giving the Panthers sole possession of first place in the conference standings.
Busco is now tied for second place with Fremont and Angola at 2-1 in the NECC.
“We are getting onto unfamiliar territory here, with being undefeated, ranked in the state and all the media attention,” Everidge said. “From here on out, we need to be aware of the fact that we are going to get everybody’s best game.
“I know (Churubusco) will be ready for the rematch.”
The Panthers are back on the court after break on Saturday, Dec. 28 when it hosts West Noble.
Churubusco returns to play on Friday, hosting South Adams.
Prairie Heights girls 50, Churubusco 34
Sophomore guard Alayna Boots scored 12 of her game-high 18 points in the first quarter, and the Prairie Heights defense forced 20 turnovers as the Panthers defeated Churubusco on Friday, 50-34.
The win was one of the team’s most complete performances of the year. Spurred by precise ball movement and timely shots, Heights jumped out to a 22-6 lead after the first eight minutes, putting the game out of reach of a struggling Eagles squad early on.
“That’s what (coach Taylor Terry) has really been focusing on, passing and defense,” Boots said.
Boots converted four of her five looks from 3-point range in the opening quarter, while senior guard Alexis German, who tallied a game-high five assists, created plays off drives while adding being selective with her shots – she finished the game with 12 points in the game.
It’s what the offense is supposed to look like, said German, who acknowledged her team has often failed itself due to turnovers and rushed shots. On nights like Friday.
“We’ve got plenty more in the bag,” German said.
Kennedy Kugler added 12 points and seven rebounds in the contest.
The win was the fifth in six games for the Panthers (7-6, 4-3 NECC) and gave the team a winning record for the first time this season.
“It sets us up really nicely for the rest of the season,” Terry said.
For Busco, Mariah Hosted’s 13 points and eight rebounds were both team highs. The 5-foot-5 junior guard was the only consistent part of a team that wallowed in inconsistency for much of the night.
The Eagles’ best performance came in the second quarter, when it scored 15 points after netting only six in the first. Hosted scored five points during the stretch, while Audrey Huelsenbeck added six of her eight points in the span.
The Eagles (4-8, 1-5 NECC) will look to rebound when they host Bluffton on Saturday, Dec. 28.
The Panthers will be back on their home court that Saturday, hosting West Noble.
