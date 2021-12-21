FREMONT — Both Fremont and Woodlan’s boys basketball teams came into Tuesday night’s matchup looking for a win after having lost their last outings.
The Warriors, losers of three straight and four out of their last five, gave the Eagles everything they could handle on the back of Joe Reidy, who finished with a game-high 26 points.
However, Reidy’s performance wasn’t enough, as the Eagles stood firm on their home court to begin the holiday week with a 52-49 victory to hand the Warriors their fourth straight loss while improving to 4-1 on the season.
The Eagles opened the game’s scoring on an and-1 after senior Logan Brace scored a layup at the 6:22 mark. Woodlan’s first basket would not come until nearly halfway into the quarter, when junior DeJay Gerig scored to put the Warriors on the board.
Sophomore Corbin Beeman gave the Eagles a 6-2 lead after hitting a three, before Braden Smith and Reidy each scored for Woodlan to tie the game. Junior Ethan Bontrager made a 3-pointer of his own in the final minute of the quarter to give the Eagles an 11-8 lead at the break.
The second quarter was just as even, with Reidy and Alex Miller combining for 11 of the Warriors’ 13 points in the quarter. With Woodlan (4-5) leading 21-20 toward the end of the half, senior Ethan Bock scored a layup with 10 seconds remaining to give the Eagles the one-point advantage at halftime.
The third quarter was full of back-and-forth action until the Eagles went on a 9-2 run spanning the remainder of the quarter to take a 38-29 lead into the fourth.
The final eight minutes featured half of Reidy’s points as he willed the Warriors back into the game, opening the quarter with four straight points and ending the game with five straight. The Eagles won the game at the free-throw line, however, with the final five points of the game for Fremont coming by virtue of the charity stripe. Brace, Bontrager and junior Brogan Blue all hit free throws down the stretch to hold off the Warriors.
The Eagles also won on the glass, outrebounding Woodlan 35-28 but losing the turnover battle 19-11.
Leading the Eagles with a double-double was Brace (13 points, 10 rebounds). Bontrager was second in scoring with 11 points, adding three rebounds. Bock finished in double figures with 10 points, while Beeman had eight.
Senior Gabel Pentecost, who hurt his hand in the game against DeKalb, had a relatively quiet game scoring-wise, finishing with five points while grabbing 10 rebounds.
For Woodlan, in addition to Reidy’s 26 points and 12 rebounds, Miller was second in scoring with five points. He also had four rebounds.
Fremont has one more game before Christmas, when they host Hamilton Thursday night. The game is a makeup from Dec. 10.
Fremont JV 42,
Woodlan 40
The Eagles led 15-10 after the first quarter, before the Warriors held Fremont to one point in the second quarter to lead 22-16 at halftime and 26-24 after the third.
Sophomore Connor Slee led Fremont with 12 points. Gage Cope added eight points and 17 rebounds, while Colton Guthrie also scored eight and had three assists.
In the C-team game, Fremont defeated Woodlan 20-18.
