EMMA — Westview’s boys basketball team defeated Churubusco 75-36 in the Northeast Corner Conference opener for both teams on Friday night.
The mercy rule running clock went into effect in the middle of the third quarter when the Warriors took a 35-point lead.
Mason Yoder had 31 points and Brady Yoder scored 15 for Westview (2-0).
That game was the Eagles’ season opener.
Fairfield 71,
Prairie Heights 44
In Brushy Prairie, Owen Miller had 16 points for the Falcons (2-1, 1-0 NECC). The Panthers are 1-2, 1-1.
