GREENSBORO, N.C. — Trine University sophomore Jake Gladieux won an NCAA Division III national championship in the 400-meter hurdles Saturday afternoon on Irwin Belk Track.
Gladieux, from Oregon, Ohio, outside of Toledo, won the 400 hurdles after a brief rain delay in 52.57 seconds. Bethel, Minnesota, sophomore Joel Smith was second in 52.82 seconds, and University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth sophomore Cameron Rodgers was third in 53.01 seconds.
Gladieux ran a solid race Saturday after finishing fourth in qualifying Thursday. Gladieux also caught a break. Wartburg, Iowa junior Dallas Wright, the 400 hurdles champion in 2019, led down the final stretch before tripping over the final hurdle. Wright ended up finishing fourth in 54.14 seconds.
Gladieux is the second NCAA Division III national champion in program history. The other national champion was Russell Dill, who also won it in the 400 hurdles in 2008.
Trine also had two women earn All-American honors on Saturday. Junior Valerie Obear was third in the hammer throw with a huge throw of 170 feet, 2 inches. Senior and Homestead High graduate Evie Bultemeyer ended her collegiate running career on the podium after placing sixth in the 1,500 in 4 minutes, 30.94 seconds.
NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships
Saturday’s 400-meter hurdles final results
1. Jake Gladieux (Trine) 52.57 seconds, 2. Joel Smith (Bethel, Minn.) 52.82, 3. Cameron Rodgers (UMass Dartmouth) 53.01, 4. Dallas Wright (Wartburg, Iowa) 54.14, 5. Tyler Sealock (Bethel, Minn.) 54.52, 6. Andrew McGovern (Carnegie Mellon) 54.81, 7. Eli Odell (Wheaton, Ill.) 55, 8. Andrew Whitaker (Washington, Mo.) 55.03.
