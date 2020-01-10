FREMONT – Hall of Fame night at Fremont High School was a mixed bag on the hardwood for the Eagle basketball teams against Churubusco.
The Fremont girls made an 18-0 run in the first quarter, but also made another run to counter a Churubusco rally to defeat the Whitley County Eagles 69-54. The Churubusco boys defeated the home team in their second game with new center Landen Jordan 83-46.
Former tennis and golf standout Brent Wertz, basketball and throwing standout Jennifer (Shook) Overmyer and girls basketball great Jamie LaRue were inducted in the Fremont Athletic Hall of Fame between the Northeast Corner Conference games.
Fremont girls 69,
Churubusco 54
Fremont (8-7, 3-4 NECC) made an 18-0 run to take a 23-6 lead late in the first quarter. But Churubusco rallied and got within three late in the second quarter at 28-25 after a transition basket.
Churubusco (4-11, 1-6) took advantage of Fremont losing senior forward Sydney Applegate, who was ejected for pushing a Churubusco player from behind with 3 minutes, 36 seconds left before halftime as Fremont held a 28-18 lead.
“That’s not her,” Fremont coach Scott Sprague said of Applegate, who will miss tonight’s home game with Angola due to the ejection. “You couldn’t ask for a nicer person. There was just a lot of frustration.”
FHS hung on to a 32-27 lead at halftime, then attacked Churubusco with full-court pressure to make another run that the visitors could not answer.
Fremont started the third quarter with a 13-4 run.
Sprague said his team overcame fatigue and letting up with another blitz.
Senior guard Grace Schmucker led Fremont with 20 points, five assists and four steals. She missed the early part of the season due to an injury, and Sprague thought Schmucker played her best game of the season Friday.
“I’m proud of Grace,” Sprague said. “She’s intense on defense. She anticipates well, and finishes with contact. From the outside she has really improved. She’s as tough as nails.”
Jada Rhonehouse added 17 points, six rebounds and four steals for Fremont.
Mariah Hosted had 25 points, 16 rebounds and four steals for Churubusco.
Churubusco boys 83,
Fremont 46
Landen Jordan made his presence known quickly with a dunk off a lob pass and an offensive rebound and putback in the first minute and a half for Churubusco’s first four points.
The Whitley County Eagles (4-4, 3-1) took off from there, leading 33-13 after one quarter and cruising to victory.
“The first quarter was pretty impressive,” Churubusco coach Chris Paul said. “We came out with all kinds of energy and played fast.”
Jordan had 27 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Jackson Paul had 23 points and eight assists. Junior guard Luke McClure added 16 points and three steals. Coach Paul called McClure’s points sneaky.
“Landen makes a difference and it’s just not about scoring,” Chris Paul said. “He opens things up for people.
“All Luke does is runs. When we get a rebound, he goes. He’s figuring it out.”
Gabel Pentecost had 24 points and nine rebounds for Fremont (5-4, 2-3).
