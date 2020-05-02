ANGOLA — Amanda Cope hopes to carry her family legacy with her down to Indiana Wesleyan.
The Angola senior, who signed with the Wildcat softball program in December, comes from a successful, athletic family that has ties to the Baseball Hall of Fame and Hollywood.
Cope's grandparents, Jean (Geissinger) and Russell "Blaine" Harding, were both great athletes in their day. Blaine was a catcher for the Nationals, a farm baseball team in Fort Wayne. Jean played for the Fort Wayne Daisies from 1951-54 and a short stint with the Grand Rapids Chicks for part of the 1952 season in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.
Jean is in multiple halls of fame, including the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York, and she's in the AAGPBL exhibit at the World War II Museum in Auburn. She was also an extra in the movie "A League of Their Own," starring Tom Hanks and Geena Davis.
After the girls league folded, Jean and Blaine met while traveling around the Midwest with Allington's All-Stars playing against men's teams.
The couple had three girls, Annie, Jana and Karla, who is Cope's mother. All three girls are in their respective halls of fame for various sports at Coldwater High School in Michigan, and all three played on a softball team with Jean during the summers growing up. The team was also coached by Blaine. Jean went on to play well into her 50s before retiring. Blaine died in 2013 while Jean passed away in 2014.
Karla said Cope is a great hitter with power and consistency like her mother. Cope is named after Karla's mother (Amanda Jean), and she’s the only granddaughter. Cope also plays the same position, catcher, as her grandfather.
Last season, Cope led Angola with a .422 batting average with a team-high 10 home runs, a school record, and 29 runs batted in. She holds the school record for career home runs, 13, and more than likely would have pushed that record out to reach this season.
The sports of baseball and softball are woven into the fabric of the Harding/Cope family, and Cope embraces the family legacy.
“It's really important to me. It's also a family thing on my mom's side,” Cope said. “I love carrying the legacy down with me.”
“We are proud of our family legacy and have all worked hard to be the athletes we were and the things we accomplished,” Karla Harding said in an email. “Amanda has continued in that aspect, she has worked very hard to get where she is and knows hard work is ahead of her as well. I am so very, very proud of her.”
Angola was 17-10 last season and finished fourth in the Northeast Corner Conference regular season standings. The Hornets were hoping to win the conference regular season and tournament titles, after making it to the tournament championship game last year.
“I was really sad and really bummed that I didn't get to spend more time with my teammates, and I didn't get to play with them again. I was really looking forward to this season,” Cope said.
Like her teammate Janna Schwartzengraber, Cope is going to miss being around the rest of her team most of all.
“I'm going to miss the girls by far and all of the memories we made together and friendships,” Cope said.
Cope is in National Honor Society and plans on majoring in something math-related at Indiana Wesleyan. She isn't sure what she wants to do after graduation but knows it will be her field of study.
If you are or know of a senior spring athlete who had their final season canceled and want their story to be told, email Brice Vance at bvance@kpcmedia.com.
