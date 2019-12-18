ANGOLA — Being first always meant something to Ryan Brandt.
Sure, Purdue always seemed like the place Brandt would end up from the moment coach Jeff Brohm and his staff offered him a football scholarship as a junior. But in a recruiting landscape that is ever-growing and becoming more complicated by the year, the Angola senior said it can be hard to tell who is genuinely interested in you.
That was simply never the case with Purdue.
“It’s difficult to tell who is genuine,” Brandt said, “because a lot of people, they’ll just throw out an offer after they see you get one. That’s how some schools play it, but Purdue was the first one to pull the trigger on me. It means a lot just for that.”
Brandt, who verbally committed to the Boilermakers on July 2, signed his national letter of intent Wednesday at Angola High School, officially ending that recruitment process.
“It’s a long process, and it just feels good to have it be done,” he said.
The Boilermakers had several factors working in their favor. They were first, they’re close to home and have a proven track record of developing young talent. That last one is especially important.
Freshman wide receiver David Bell was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year this season, and other players have been afforded early opportunities as well under Brohm.
“Most coaches, it’s like a waiting game. You have to sit until maybe your sophomore or junior season,” Brandt said. “But coach Brohm has made it to this point where if you work hard and you are able to play, you’re going to see the field and he’s going to put you out there.
“It just gives me a lot of motivation.”
Brandt, who played safety for the Hornets, said he will move into a nickel linebacker role during his freshman season. From there, a large part of his future depends on how he develops.
According to Brandt, if he bulks up at the cost of his speed, he is likely to be moved inside. The plan, as of now though, is to get bigger and still maintain the rangy play that made him a high school star.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Brandt believes he can grow into the 215- to 225-pound range pretty easily once he gets into a Division I nutrition and strength program.
At Angola, Brandt carried a variety of responsibilities at his strong safety position, including playing at the line of scrimmage as much as he dropped back into coverage.
The role provided good preparation for the position switch, Brandt said, highlighting his aggressive playing style as well as an ability to fly around the field making tackles.
Brandt originally committed to Purdue over offers from a list of other schools that included Army, Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan, among others. But, for him, it was Purdue all the way.
The Boilermakers took a chance on him. Now, he hopes to reward them.
“I’m going to go in there and help them win football games,” Brandt said. “I’m going to make an impact wherever I can.”
