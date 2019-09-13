ALBION — Central Noble picked up its first win of the season, defeating Prairie Heights 21-9 in a Northeast Corner Conference Small School division football game Friday night at Cougar Field.
Kyle Bollinger had two touchdown runs to lead the Cougars (1-3, 1-0 NECC Small), and Noah Christopher also ran for a score.
Central Noble made more bigger plays than the Panthers did to earn the victory, and was particularly solid in the final few minutes after Quintin Ross had a strong run after catching an Ethan Hoover pass for a Heights touchdown to draw the visitors closer at 14-9.
The Cougars stripped Panther receiver Storm Chaffee of the ball after making a catch. CN recovered the fumble and went on to clinch the victory with a touchdown run by Bollinger with over a minute to play.
Prairie Heights (1-3, 0-1) scored a safety on defense in the second quarter.
Central Noble will travel to Fremont this coming Friday while Prairie Heights will host Churubusco.
