LEO-CEDARVILLE – Angola’s boys basketball team measured itself against one of the better teams in and around Fort Wayne Tuesday night and lost to Class 3A sixth-ranked Leo 62-43.
The Hornets (10-9) made shots to keep up with the Lions for about the entire first half. Leo led by as much as six late in the second quarter, and led 26-22 at the half.
The Lions’ size and length became a problem for Angola in the third quarter.
Leo (16-1) went on a 7-0 spurt midway through the third to go up 38-28. It rose to 13 at 47-34 heading into the final stanza.
“We played two quarters of good basketball,” Hornets coach Brandon Appleton said. “We knew what they could do on the boards… Hat’s off to their two big guys (Zack Troyer and D.J. Allen) for getting after it.”
The senior Troyer had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots for Leo. The 6-foot-7 junior Allen had 11 points, nine rebounds and two blocks.
The Lions outrebounded Angola 35-18. Senior guard Blake Davison led Leo with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals. Junior Xavier Middleton added 10 points.
The Hornets have recently played Concordia and Leo in and around the time of sectional week for girls basketball, and marked the beginning of the final stretch of the regular season.
Angola got the Cadets and the Lions on back-to-back nights. The Hornets won 51-39 at Concordia Monday in a game that was pushed back by inclement weather last week.
“To see two sectional teams back-to-back, we hope to have that a few weeks from now,” Appleton said. “We just have to give ourselves a chance.
“I’m proud of the way the guys battled.”
Brian Parrish had 13 points and three rebounds to lead Angola. Joel Knox had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists. Dylan Oberlin had 10 points.
The Hornets’ next game is at home against Bellmont this coming Tuesday. This game was initially scheduled for Saturday, but was pushed back to not conflict with the Angola girls cagers, who are playing in the Class 3A Bellmont Regional Saturday.
