College Volleyball
Thunder women swept in MIAA semifinal
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine finished its season Friday night, losing in straight sets to top-seeded Hope College (14-25, 19-25, 16-25) in the MIAA Tournament semifinals.
The Dutchmen (23-3) advanced to play second-seeded Calvin University (26-3) in Saturday night's championship match.
The Thunder finish the season 17-16. Francesca Queary led the team with eight kills. Other contributors for the Thunder were Samantha Carlin (16 digs, five assists), Jacqueline Baughman (Ten digs, nine assists), and Cassidy Victor (Four kills, two blocks).
