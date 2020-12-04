ANGOLA – Angola’s girls basketball team regrouped in a big way against a solid Central Noble squad to open a varsity doubleheader Friday evening, then the Cougars used a 16-0 run in the last half of the second quarter to knock out the Hornets in the night cap.
The Angola girls won 58-37, then the Class 2A ninth-ranked Central Noble boys prevailed 65-52 in Northeast Corner Conference action.
Angola girls 58,
Central Noble 37
After attempting 32 three-point shots out of 44 field-goal attempts in a 42-32 loss at Fairfield Tuesday, the Hornets attacked the basket while still turning the opponent over pretty well Friday and scored the first 10 points of the contest.
“Let’s be aggressive,” Angola coach Nick Burlingame said. “Let’s make a point of moving the ball in transition and setting the tone defensively.
“We did a good job mixing up our coverages in the halfcourt and used our defense to create our offense.”
The Hornets (3-2, 2-2 NECC) led 14-2 after one quarter and 32-15 at the half.
Hanna Knoll bounced back from a rough Fairfield game where she shot 1-of-11 from the field and scored 31 points Friday. The senior hit five three-pointers and has 19 points in the first half.
Freshmen guards Riley Pepple and Kylie Caswell each had six points, and senior Megan Nisun scored five. Eight Hornets scored in the game.
Angola is probably out of the NECC race with losses to other top teams Garrett and Fairfield. As frustrating as that is, Burlingame knows he is in the midst of a process with a lot of new varsity players outside of Knoll, Nisun, Lauren Leach and Makailah Thompson.
“It hasn’t been perfect. We weren’t perfect tonight. But we have to stay at it,” Burlingame said. “When you face adversity, it’s how you respond. We got better from Tuesday against a dangerous team. If we continue to respond the right way, we’ll be alright.”
Lydia Andrews had 10 points for Central Noble (3-1, 0-1). Bridgette Gray and Abby Hile each scored eight.
Central Noble boys 65,
Angola 52
The Hornets responded to the first punches thrown by the Cougars and cut a double-digit deficit down to three midway through the second quarter at 25-22.
Then CN (2-0, 1-0) finished the first half with 16 straight points. Connor Essegian had two dunks in that run and had 19 of his 27 points in the first 16 minutes.
“In the second quarter, we played pretty good defense,” Cougars coach John Bodey said. “That was our best stretch of the game, but that did not carry over in the second half.
“Angola outphysicaled us in the second half. I didn’t think we handled the ball as well in the second half. Two things we need to get better at is toughness and having that sense of urgency.”
The Cougar lead was around 20 points for much of the second half.
Essegian also had seven rebounds and four assists. Logan Gard had 14 points and eight rebounds. Ryan Schreoder had 11 points and seven rebounds. Freshman Jackson Andrews had six points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals. He had five assists in the first half.
The Hornets (0-2, 0-1) only turned the ball over seven times and turned CN over 16 times.
Joel Knox had 17 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Angola. Dylan Oberlin had 11 points and seven boards. Freshman Dane Lantz had seven points in the last couple of minutes of the contest.
“I’m proud of our boys. We battled,” Hornets coach Brandon Appleton said. “You saw two different teams compared to Saturday (against Wawasee). There was a couple of things we could have schematically that would have given us a better chance.”
Angola lost senior forward Gage King, who got injured in warmups before the game. Appleton did not believe King will be alright for the game at Concord tonight.
