GARRETT — For the first time since 1970, the Central Noble boys are Northeast Corner Conference Tournament champions.
The Cougars’ Connor Essegian and Sawyer Yoder combined for 13 three-pointers to help pull away from Prairie Heights in their 76-70 win on Saturday night.
“It’s great. We’ve worked all season for this. It’s something that we’ve been striving for,” Essegian said. “It’s one of the three goals that we wanted at the beginning of the year, the NECC Tournament, the regular season conference title then the sectional title and from there.”
Essegian and Yoder hit a combined six threes in the third quarter to turn a 29-27 halftime deficit into a 51-43 lead.
“I think Connor had a slow start. He’s a competitor and wasn’t going to quit,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “We found ways to get him going, and then once he made a couple of easy ones then the threes started falling. That’s the type of player he is. Sawyer is explosive like that. Once he gets going, he’s hard to stop him.”
Essegian said, “We needed one of those games. We needed one where we had each other’s backs. But it was a team effort. They got us the ball when we needed the ball. They distributed the ball. They helped on defense. It was just a team effort.”
The two sharpshooters combined to shoot 13-of-20 (65 percent) from beyond the arc.
The only other Cougar in the scoring column was Logan Gard, who finished with 13 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Schroeder led the team with nine assists while Myles Smith added seven.
Mike Perkins led Prairie Heights with 23 points, Elijah Malone had 17 points and eight rebounds and Brandon Christlieb finished with 15.
Central Noble followed a similar game plan that worked the night before on Churubusco’s Landen Jordan. It limited the touches Malone had in the paint on Saturday, and the Panther big man didn’t get going until early in the fourth quarter, when he scored seven in a row.
“We didn’t do a good job in the first half of downing. We wanted to down on the ball screens, and we let them get to the middle,” Bodey said.
After Malone’s burst, the Cougars shut him down the rest of the game, but allowed Seth Troyer to be left open for three-point shots, including one that cut the led to four, 70-66, with 45 seconds left.
“We did a better job on the downing in the second half and did a decent job of surrounding Malone, but then on the weak side a couple of guys got open,” Bodey said.
Central Noble made 6-of-9 free throws in the final minute to keep the Panthers at a reasonable distance, and it’s a good thing, too, as the Cougars’ defense showed little resistance a couple times in the last minute. However, the Panthers wouldn’t get any closer than four.
If you take a look at the conference standings, the Panthers still lead the way with a 5-1 record, followed by four teams that have one loss, including Central Noble. None of their four wins over the last week counted in the standings. But for at least one night, the Cougars are on top of the NECC.
