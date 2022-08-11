ANGOLA – When the Angola High School football team takes the field next Friday night for its 2022 season opener against area rival DeKalb, the Hornets will be breaking in a new state-of-the-art playing surface.
Angola High School athletic director Steve Lantz discussed the project with area media Thursday morning at the football stadium behind Angola Middle School. The Metropolitan School District of Steuben County held a special event later in the day to introduce the upgraded facilities to the community.
The new football field surface was a major undertaking, according to Lantz.
Removal of the natural grass surface began on April 9, Lantz said.
And of course, Indiana’s often fickle spring weather played havoc with the construction schedule.
“Seventeen of our first 38 days were rainouts,” Lantz said.
The new artificial football surface is called FieldTurf. It’s the standard in artificial football surfaces, and consists of a base made of silica sand, another layer of infill with a mix of silica sand and cryogenic rubber, and a top layer of only rubber, made from ground-up used tires. The blades of grass are fashioned from monofilament polyethylene-blend fibers tufted into a polypropylene backing. It’s designed to allow players to plant and pivot more like they would on a natural grass field, making for a safer and more comfortable surface for players.
Each square foot of FieldTurf contains about seven pounds of sand and three pounds of cryogenic rubber, according to the FieldTurf website. The sand and rubber provides cushioning.
When the stadium project is complete, the result will be a facility that will be utilized much more than the previous facilities.
Lantz said the Angola soccer teams will play several games per year on the new field, as well as sub-varsity squads like the Angola junior varsity and middle school football teams. Angola Kid’s League youth football will also be using the new field.
In addition to sporting events, Lantz said the new artificial surface will make it possible for Angola to host band competitions, which are often all-day events. They can have a big economic impact for communities.
Workers are finishing putting another layer of coating on the new track surface and finishing up a few more cosmetic pieces of the stadium project.
“It’ll all be done before our first game,” Lantz said.
Angola is the last Class 4A school in the area to install FieldTurf, Lantz said.
A new scoreboard is in the works as well and is scheduled to make its debut in September, Lantz said.
“It’ll be very similar to Trine’s (University),” Lantz added.
Cameron Memorial Community Hospital is a sponsor of the new facilities, with its logo prominently displayed along one of the sidelines.
And as always, the facilities will be available to the community for walking.
According to Lantz, the track and football field were used just a total of 78 hours in the past year.
That figure could skyrocket to as much as 1,500 hours per year with new uses factored in, Lantz said.
The funding for the project comes from $11.6 million in short-term bonds issued by the MSDSC earlier this year. Also included in the planned improvements are a new track surface, new lighting for the football field, HVAC upgrades at all district schools, roof repairs at the elementary schools, and other assorted maintenance projects throughout the district.
Kickoff at the renovated stadium next Friday is slated for 7 p.m. There will be several food trucks available, as well as pregame and postgame fireworks and a bounce house for kids sponsored by Cameron Memorial Community Hospital.
