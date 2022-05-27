GARRETT — Angola was right there in the Class 3A softball sectional title game against Leo Thursday.
Lions junior pitcher Ellie Sauder never wavered, however, and made sure the Hornets stayed there.
Sauder tossed a one-hit shutout and struck out 11 as the Lions took a 2-0 victory for the ninth sectional title in school history.
The Lions (26-2) will host the regional Tuesday against the champion from the Wawasee Sectional.
Sauder no-hit the Hornets through six innings before Ellana Rowe lined a single up the middle to start the seventh, but was left stranded at first.
No. 9 hitter Harley Henney was the only other baserunner for Angola (14-11) with a walk in the third.
“They’re a great team and they earned it,” Angola coach Pete Henderson said. “I’m glad we gave them a battle. I’d like to be on the other end. We competed and hopefully that’s a step in the right direction.”
Sophomore No. 8 hitter Lillian Pierce supplied the offense for the Lions, going to right field to single home runs in the fourth and the sixth.
“We didn’t push the ball to right field,” Henderson said. “They got a couple of flares to right field and we didn’t get them.
“They pitched well. If we hit a couple of outside pitches to right field we’re in good shape.”
Angola junior pitcher Alyssa Kyle pitched well enough to win on many days, scattering six hits with two strikeouts, two walks and two hit batters.
Kyle got the key outs most of the day. Leo left two on in the first. The Lions had second and third with one out after Pierce’s first RBI hit in the fourth, but Kyle retired the next two hitters.
After Pierce singled home the second run in the sixth, she was thrown out stealing by Hornet catcher Rosalyn Knauer. Henney then went almost to the fence in right field to haul in Sydney Tackett’s long drive to end the inning.
