Prep Basketball
Angola’s Knoll, Yoder earn IBCA honor
Angola junior Hanna Knoll and Westview senior Charlie Yoder each won the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway District 1 Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 6-11.
Yoder won after he broke the Westview all-time scoring record on Friday night against Hamilton. Yoder finished the night with 28 points, 12 rebounds, and three steals. In the win, he also moved into a tie for second Place on the LaGrange County scoring list.
Knoll and the Hornets played three games last week, and the junior scored 19 or more points in all three victories. He tallied up 17 total steals as well.
Hamilton fall to Fairfield in NECC Tourney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.