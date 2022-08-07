CARROLLTON, Ga. — Winning the right way was something Angola High School baseball fans saw from Scott Johnson’s teams from the mid-1990s to the late 2000s.
Since then, his family has grown with he and wife Shannon having four daughters. Experiences, circumstances and faith eventually sent them to Georgia.
From a baseball standpoint, Scott’s discipline and structure showed in one last coaching run at a couple of different levels at Carrollton City Schools in northwest Georgia. He built a state power at Carrollton High School, a school of a little over 1,700 students a little over 50 miles west of Atlanta, then finished his run this past spring with what he thought was one of his better coaching jobs.
Johnson retired after four seasons as Carrollton High’s coach and 23 seasons coaching prep baseball overall at season’s end. He announced the retirement late in the regular season in mid-April. His career ended when his Trojans lost to Evans two games to one in a second-round series of Georgia’s Class AAAAAA state playoffs.
Johnson, 53, still teaches at Carrollton High School. He is also the assistant coach of the school’s girls golf team, which includes his daughter Marissa, 16.
“Number one, I want to spend more time with my family,” Johnson said by phone on July 18. “Baseball here is a year-round job. Coaches are responsible for the field, including killing the weeds and edging with the Bermuda grass that grows sideways. We have to put together the schedules.
“Natalie graduated, but that hit me in January. In February, I was feeling different approaching games. I prayed and told God to send us signs and it showed up theoretically.
“I consider myself a young 53. To win 500 games would be really cool and is within my grasp. But it was never about that. I’m a byproduct of having good players, good assistant coaches and good administrations. It was fun to do, and you had to have some luck.
“I’m at peace with my decision. I’m fortunate to help kids and make boys become young men. I was being the best witness of Christ I can be.”
Johnson compiled a record of 422 wins, 241 losses and one tie. He is Angola’s all-time winningest baseball coach with a record of 227-146-1 compiled in 13 seasons from 1996-2008.
Johnson was 91-25 in four seasons at Carrollton from 2019-22, and the Trojans were ranked as high as second in the state in all classes as they erupted to a 13-0 start in 2020 before COVID-19 shut down the Georgia prep baseball season.
Only Buford was ranked ahead of Carrollton in 2020. Buford was led by sophomore Dylan Lesko, who went on to be the first underclassman to be named Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year last year and was drafted by the San Diego Padres 15th overall in this past Major League Baseball Draft.
It’s been a winding road for Johnson that eventually took him closer to his wife Shannon’s family. Scott spoke fondly of his time in Angola, where he moved to at age 25, grew as a person and began a family. He has maintained friendships with two of his assistant coaches to this day in Dave Olson and Brian Bowden.
Johnson relished challenges as a coach and that put him on the move, with his family’s blessing. That’s why he took a chance at one of Indiana’s most respected baseball programs in Hamilton Southeastern, north of Indianapolis, and went to Mount Vernon Fortville for a couple of years.
Then, after a one-year layoff, Johnson showed what made him good in Angola in a baseball hotbed in the Bible Belt. He did some cleaning up while managing a lot of talent. He demanded that talent to carry themselves with high character and conduct.
Look back at AHS
Johnson won three Class 3A sectional championships with the Hornets, and followed one of them up with a regional title in 2004. He also won three Northeast Corner Conference championships and one NECC Tournament title in 1998. He was picked KPC Media Baseball Coach of the Year four times, and was selected District Coach of the Year in his final season at Angola in 2008 by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association.
“Scott was a great high school baseball coach,” former Fremont baseball coach Roger Probst said. “You knew Angola was not going to beat themselves. You knew with Scott they were going to be well-coached. I valued our friendship.”
Johnson remembers fondly the good games he had against Probst, Tim Schermerhorn at West Noble, Brodie Garber at Fairfield, the late Jim Sanxter at Hamilton and the late Bill Jones at DeKalb.
Johnson went 8-9 against the Marines in contests where he expected anything and everything from Sanxter. That included intentionally walking Angola’s best hitters with some regularity, even with the bases loaded.
Johnson recalled meeting the Baron coach Jones for breakfast in the Auburn area and filling up a notebook full of Jones’ wisdom. Jones recommended Johnson for the Mount Vernon Fortville baseball job in 2013 after the coach at Fortville at the time abruptly left to be an assistant coach at Ball State.
“I called him up to thank him for being a mentor to me before he died,” Johnson said of Jones.
Johnson said four of his five most favorite teams were at Angola, the 1998 Boomershine Bombers team that won 24 games and made the program relevant, the 1999 team that won the school’s first baseball sectional championship, the 2004 regional championship team and the 2008 sectional title team that started 1-3 and finished 26-6 after an exciting but stunning extra-inning regional home loss to Yorktown.
Led by sluggers Jeff Floyd and Josh Jenkins and heavy hitters who could pitch in Ray Sterling and Justin Libey, the 1998 Hornets hit 51 home runs. Their home games were played at what is now the Angola Kid’s League Majors baseball field at Boomershine Park. The Majors league is for kids age 12 and under.
A big highlight from the 2004 regional championship season came in the 3A Angola Sectional semifinal against 10th-ranked Northridge. The Hornets rallied from a 5-1 deficit after four and a half innings to beat the Raiders 7-6. Angola scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh, including a walk-off two-run homer to leftcenter by senior Alex Blomeke off Northridge flame-throwing ace Jesse Bachman.
“I can still see it. I can still hear it,” Johnson said.
After Angola
Then Johnson went 74-46 in four seasons at Hamilton Southeastern from 2009-12. He was named Hoosier Crossroads Conference Coach of the Year in 2010 after leading HSE to a 21-8 overall record and 12-6 in conference play.
Then Johnson went 30-24 in two seasons at Mount Vernon Fortville in 2013 and 2014. Fortville won a sectional title in 2011, then finished below .500 in 2012. It was 18-11 and won a sectional game in Johnson’s first season in 2013. A couple of his Fortville players were drafted, Troy Montgomery in 2016 in the eighth round by the Los Angeles Angels after three seasons at Ohio State and Zach Spears in 2018 in the eighth round by the Pittsburgh Pirates after he played three years at NCAA Division I Miami (Ohio).
After the 2014 season, Johnson had a life-changing incident when he was in a go-kart with his oldest daughter Natalie on his birthday. They were hit from behind by a go-kart going full speed around a curve. Scott got an arm around Natalie to protect her, but he suffered injuries to a couple of vertebrae and a concussion.
“It obliterated me. It changed me physically,” Scott Johnson said. “Three, four weeks later, I resigned and was done with Indiana. I was not bitter, but I was not in a good place.”
Last act in Carrollton
Carrollton City Schools superintendent Mark Albertus was aware of Johnson’s baseball track record and hired Johnson to be the junior high baseball coach for the 2016 season.
The team had some success in Johnson’s three seasons at the helm, winning area tournament championships at the end of all three seasons. But the bigger victory was that Johnson had no problems with parents. Parent complaints were an ongoing issue before he took over.
Then the Carrollton High baseball program abruptly went in a different direction when Carrollton leadership fired its high school baseball coach after eight seasons in November 2018. Albertus and Carrollton athletic director David Brooks went to Johnson.
“I was fine doing the junior high thing. I was at peace. I wasn’t in a bad place anymore,” Johnson said. “I went back and talked to Shannon about it and accepted.”
Johnson inherited a successful program, but how the Trojans went about their business did not live up to his standards.
“This was the hardest year of my coaching career. We had 13 seniors on my first team in 2019. It was all about winning, but did not care about how the kids acted,” Johnson said. “They were throwing helmets after getting out and acting like fools in the dugout, and those were the light things.
“That’s not how I wanted it to be and how it needed to be. We’re not doing this. We needed to win with discipline.”
Johnson had some tough choices in his first season, and that included benching a couple of his best players. It delivered a firm message to the seniors and also told the underclassmen that bad conduct and choices will have consequences and will not be tolerated going forward.
The Trojans were swept in the second round of the AAAAAA (or 6A) playoffs by Loganville, three games to none, to finish 26-7.
In Georgia, there are eight classes, essentially A to AAAAAAA (or 7A). A is broken up into two classes, one for public schools and one for private schools. The top four finishing baseball teams in each conference made the state playoffs.
In Johnson’s second season, 2020, the Trojans were on fire and in the midst of starting something special. They won their first 13 games before COVID-19 shut down their season. Johnson started a bunch of juniors who he first coached on the junior high team when he started that tenure. Those juniors performed very well.
“It was the year of who knows,” Johnson said. “I think we would’ve won it all.”
The following season was very good at 30-5 in 2021. The Trojans were ranked as high as ninth in the country and second in the state regardless of class. The team’s talent alone led the way, but Johnson said what was lost in 2020 got in the way of even more success. Carrollton lost two games to one to Marietta Lassiter in the second round of the 6A playoffs. The two teams exchanged 10-0 wins before Lassiter won the deciding game 6-3.
“We focused on what could’ve been and not what was in front of us and it cost us,” Johnson said. “We had different attitudes and I couldn’t change that. I tried my darndest.”
Johnson ended his run at Carrollton with a 22-13 record this past season. The Trojans defeated Sequoyah two games to one in the first round of the 6A playoffs, then fell to Evans in round two.
“This year was a good year,” Johnson said. “We played as a team and overachieved. Being really good teammates helped us win six to eight games.”
The aftermath
Johnson feels he left the Carrollton baseball program in a good place for new coach Trent Bianco.
Johnson coached several players who went on to play college baseball, including a few playing at the Division I level. More of that talent is either in place or on the way. For instance, Trojan sophomore-to-be Maddox Monsour just committed to the University of Texas three weeks ago.
Carrollton City Schools has a total of 13 baseball coaches at all levels, from the seventh and eighth grade junior high teams to the high school varsity squad. That includes a roving coach that helps at all levels.
“They’ll be ready to play ball when they are freshmen,” Johnson said of the junior high players.
Now, more focus will be on the home front with Shannon and their four daughters. Shannon is a federal programs bookkeeper for Carrollton City Schools.
Natalie, 18, is about to enter college. Marissa golfs and swims for Carrollton High, and ran cross country for a couple of seasons. Izabell, 14, is playing flag football, which is a varsity sanctioned high school sport in Georgia. Makaela, 9, is involved in a variety of activities.
Johnson will always have a soft spot in his heart for Angola.
“I have much love for Angola. It was an incredibly important place in my life where I created lifelong friendships,” he said. “Three of my daughters were born there (Natalie, Marissa and Izabell). It’s a great place to be successful and I am blessed to start my career there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.