ANGOLA — The Trine University women’s hockey program announced on Monday that Jessica Convery has been named the team’s new assistant coach.
“We take enormous pride in our NCAA Division III women’s hockey team here at Trine and are extremely excited to welcome Jessica,” said Thunder head coach Tom Hofman said in a university statement. “The experience she brings with her from playing at the highest level of collegiate hockey will undoubtedly benefit our current players immediately.”
Convery replaces Victoria Emoff, who left Trine earlier this summer to become the head women’s hockey coach at her alma mater Stevenson University in Owings Mills, Maryland.
On the ice, Convery spent the 2018-19 season playing professionally for the Worcester Blades of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League.
Before joining the professional ranks, Convery played NCAA Division I hockey for four seasons. She began her career at Mercyhurst (Pa.) University, where she played for three seasons and earned goalie of the week awards six times and goalie of the month awards twice. In 2016, she helped lead the team to a College Hockey America conference title.
She spent her final year of collegiate hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. She led the Bulldogs between the pipes, earning three goalie of the week honors and NCAA 1st and 3rd Star of the Week honors.
“I’m incredibly honored to join the Trine women’s hockey family as the new assistant coach,” Convery said in a university statement. “I’m very excited to be here and get the season going.”
Since 2015, Convery has served as a goalie instructor for the Canadian Goaltending Academy. While there, she assisted in on-ice and off-ice drills and training. She also was required to demonstrate techniques.
During the 2018-19 season, she also served as an assistant junior varsity coach and program goalie coach for Marshall School in Duluth, Minnesota. While there, she was responsible for the development of the team’s goaltenders and breakdown of opposing goaltenders. She also assisted with day-to-day activities of the team.
“I am looking forward to working with Jessica and continuing to develop this team together over the next few years,” added Hofman.
The Thunder are coming off of making the conference tournament for the first time in the program’s second year of competition. They finished with a 10-13-2 overall record.
