ANGOLA — Trine University’s women’s basketball team and the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III basketball tournament are, one might say, besties.
The Thunder, No. 15 in the final d3hoops.com poll, have been in the Sweet 16 four of the past five seasons the tournament has been held.
This past weekend, the Thunder punched their ticket to this year’s Sweet 16 with wins over Washington University (79-69, last Friday) and Loras College (60-54 Saturday).
Trine will travel to Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky, Friday. The Thunder (23-6) will face New York University (24-2) in a sectional semifinal game at 4:30 p.m. with a slot in Saturday night’s Elite Eight game on the line.
The rest of the four-team Lexington sectional pod consists of 29-0 Transylvania and 25-4 Ohio Northern University. The Pioneers and Polar Bears meet in the second sectional semifinal of the day at 7 p.m.
For Trine head coach Andy Rang and his team, the experience of having been in these kind of big games before — even for some of the Thunder’s younger players — will be a difference maker.
And as always for a Rang-coached Thunder squad, it all starts on the defensive end of the floor.
“They’re long and athletic,” Rang said of the Violets. “It’s going to be a good challenge for us…They’re a very good basketball team and we’re going to have to play very well Friday.”
The season is long, Rang said, and the key is to be playing your best basketball at tournament time, because the margin for error decreases the deeper you get in the tournament.
“This is what you prepare for,” Rang said. “This is where we want to be, playing for championships.”
The Thunder have gotten a big boost from the play of freshman center Abby Sanner, who has had to step into a major role a bit sooner than expected with the loss of senior Sam Underhill to a knee injury earlier this season. Sanner has averaged 7.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game, beginning to establish her own semblance of a post presence.
Sophomore guard Sidney Wagner has established herself as the Thunder’s point guard, but she can also score, averaging 14.9 ppg. Senior guard Makayla Ardis has hit on 45.3% of her 3-point attempts and has been a solid, consistent scorer (12.5 ppg).
Sophomore guard Sierra Hinds has emerged as a solid sparkplug off the bench, averaging 7.7 ppg.
The Thunder made the trip to Lexington Thursday morning, and were scheduled to practice Thursday night before holding a shoot-around this morning in advance of today’s Sweet 16 showdown with the Violets.
In NYU, the Thunder will see a squad that made it to the Elite Eight last year. The No. 6 Violets defeated Greensboro 71-54 in the opening round and dispatched Messiah University 62-41 in the round of 32.
NYU is led by 6-1 junior forward Natalie Bruns, who averages 15.1 ppg. The NYU big had a career-high 29 points in the Violets’ win over Greensboro. She also had four blocks to add to her NYU single-season record of 64.
Other scoring leaders for the Violets include 6-foot senior center Jenny Walker (12.8 ppg) and sophomore 5-8 guard Belle Pellecchia (13.3 ppg).
The other two teams in the Transylvania sectional pod each bring their own strengths to the table.
Transylvania, which the Thunder beat last March to clinch their first-ever trip to the NCAA Division III Final Four, has had another excellent season, going undefeated and winning the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular season and tourney titles and earned their spot in the Sweet 16 again.
The Pioneers are paced by senior guard Madison Kellione (14.9 ppg), senior guard Kennedi Stacy (14 ppg) and senior forward Dasia Thorn (11.9 ppg). The experienced trio were part of the team Trine faced in its Elite 8 game last season.
The Polar Bears won the Ohio Athletic Conference regular season and tournament championships.
Ohio Northern punched its ticket for this weekend’s sectional by defeating Wisconsin-Oshkosh 71-60 in its Round of 32 contest after knocking off No. 25 Berea in the opening round 54-43.
The Polar Bears are led by senior guard Brynn Serbin (14.7 ppg). She shoots 40% from the field, including 35.3% from beyond the arc. Senior forward Kristin Luersman averages 11 points and nine rebounds per contest while sophomore guard Brooke Allen has made a huge impact this season with 11.8 ppg.
THUNDER BOLTS: In the sectional last season Trine defeated Springfield before upsetting the Pioneers to punch their Final Four ticket. qualify for Trine’s first-ever Final Four…Transylvania’s 2022-23 HCAC tournament championship was its fifth in a row…No. 16 Ohio Northern beat Trine 53-50 at the MTI Center on Nov. 26…The Polar Bears’ OAC tourney title was their fifth in program history, while their regular season hardware was their eighth.
