Pro Baseball TinCaps topped by Dayton Dragons, 7-2
DAYTON, Ohio — Fort Wayne lost to Dayton 7-2 in Midwest League action Thursday night at Fifth Third Field.
The TinCaps got their only runs of the game on a two-run homer by Dwanya Williams-Sutton in the sixth inning to draw the visitors within one at 3-2. But the Dragons struck for four runs in the eighth. Three of those runs came after two outs.
Williams-Sutton had two hits and catcher Jose Lezama walked twice for Fort Wayne, who left 11 runners on base.
Cullen Dana started on the mound and took the loss for the TinCaps. He allowed three earned runs and eight hits in five and two-thirds innings and struck out two.
Fort Wayne opens up a four-game series at West Michigan today at 7:05 p.m. in Comstock Park, Michigan. The Whitecaps include outfielder Riley Greene, this year’s first-round draft pick of the Detroit Tigers.
Volleyball
Hornets sweep Knights
ANGOLA — East Noble lost to Angola 25-10, 25-11, 25-8 on Thursday.
Ashlyn Meyer had nine kills, three blocks and three digs for the Hornets (3-0). Emma Archbold had 23 assists. Ally Lorntz, Kayla Fenstermaker and Belle Michael had six digs apiece. Fenstermaker and Teagan Mattox each had two aces. The Knights are 1-2.
Boys Soccer Heights loses to ECA
ELKHART — Prairie Heights lost to Elkhart Christian 8-0 on Thursday.
Conner Keeslar made four saves over 60 minutes in goal for the Panthers (0-2). Gavin Roberts made five stops.
