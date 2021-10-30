TERRE HAUTE — It came down to the final 400 meters between Angola's Izaiah Steury and Columbus North's Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff on Saturday.
The Bulldog senior had stronger kick as the duo approached the finish line, and Kilbarger-Stumpff dashed Steury's hopes of repeating as the IHSAA Cross Country State Champion.
Kilbarger-Stumpff finished first place in a time of 15:22.6 and Steury followed at 15:23.8. Brebeuf Jesuit's Krishna Thirunavukkarasu came in third at 15:26.2, and Carmel's Cole Mathison placed fourth in 15:37.2.
The Braves won the team title with 78 points, and Hamilton Southeastern placed second at 117.
The goal for Steury was to win back-to-back titles, so second was not something that sat well with him.
“Not too well honestly. I don't think anyone would feel great about second place. There's nothing I can do to change that. Just have to learn from it and take in that experience. Every race doesn't go according to plan,” Steury said. “Just got to keep my head up high and continue the journey.”
The plan was for the Notre Dame-commit to have the lead and slowly create a gap headed into the final stretch, but the course conditions didn't allow for that to happen. The LaVern Gibson Championship Course was squishy and wet after a couple of days of rain.
“We thought we would take it out fast, settle in then try to gap it a little bit more and more after 3K or so. It didn't go the way I thought. It was so muddy and you sunk in it. You couldn't go fast, so it was a lot harder to gap everyone and try to go a lot faster than you wanted to,” Steury said. “The plan was great. The execution was awful.”
“I thought it would break open a little sooner with the lead pack. Maybe he could have gone a little sooner. I'm sure he's going to beat himself up about that. He had to make the decision of take the lead into the wind or wait. He waited to go with the wind. In hindsight, we should have gone from the gun,” Angola coach Brad Peterson said.
Steury stayed with the lead pack for the entire race. He was in second with a pack of about seven runners midway through the race. Then, when three runners broke away from that pack, Steury was right there with Kilbarger-Stumpff and Thirunavukkarasu.
On the homestretch, Steury and Kilbarger-Stumpff made it two-man race and were neck and neck until the final 100 meters.
“That was crazy. It was definitely a lot of fun. I did not know he had that incredible speed. Props to him. I gave it everything that I had,” Steury said.
Steury has been the state finals all four years of high school career and has finished in the top 10 three times.
“Seventh as a sophomore, first as a junior and second as senior. That's one of the best careers of all time. I couldn't be prouder,” Peterson said. “He fought until the end. (Kilbarger-Stumpff) is very fast. He's a very good miler. He kept lingering and was going to be trouble down the stretch if he left it to a kick. Izaiah is fast, but (Kilbarger-Stumpff) is faster. He need to gap him a little more. We were more worried about Cole Mathison from Carmel. We thought that would be the guy, but Reese ran a great race.”
Steury's legacy at Angola will be remembered for what he did on the cross country course but also off it.
“I was just telling (Angola principal) Travis (Heavin) I can't think of anybody more influential in our community than Izaiah. The last four years has been unreal. I told Travis and Izaiah, 'Win or lose this race, he's impacted more lives than he knows,'” Angola athletic director Steve Lantz said. “I'm so proud of him. The community is proud of him. I'm not sure we'll ever see this again.
"This is just the start for him as far as going to Notre Dame. We are all looking forward to him and what he can do outside of high school. He's been an ambassador for the sport, not just for our community but the state. So proud of him.”
Saturday's race was the final one for Steury as an Angola Hornet. He's cherished wearing the purple and gold the last four years.
“It's been tremendously amazing. I'm just so blessed to have the opportunity to run for them and I can't be anymore thankful than I am. They are such a loving community. The family, the coaches, my teammates, they've been there every moment, and I'm just so truly blessed to represent them in the purple and gold,” Steury said. “This has been a lifetime experience that I won't forget. I'm just truly thankful.”
