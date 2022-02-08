ANGOLA — Going up against any ranked team is a challenge in and of itself. But when that team is ranked third and is winning by an average of 14 points, the Angola boys basketball team needed to play its best basketball.
Unfortunately for the Hornets, their effort was not their best, falling to the Lions by a score of 61-26 and now sit at 6-10 overall for the season.
The Hornets, like many other teams, struggled to handle the triple threat of Caedmon Bontrager, Xavier Middleton (13 points) and DJ Allen (10 points), who all combined for more than half of Leo’s points.
Bontrager finished with a game-high 15 points on a night he put on a dunking exhibition, hitting a two-hand slam, an alley-oop, a putback dunk and a one-hander, all before halftime.
Angola was in the game for much of the first half. It even led for much of the first quarter.
They started the game passing the ball around just looking for an open shot, which they finally did at the 5:42 mark. The shot was off-line, but rebounded by a Hornet, who found sophomore Dane Lantz open for a three for the first points of the game. After one quarter, Angola trailed just 9-8.
The Hornets would score 10 more points in the second, but a 9-0 run by the Lions to close the half would give Leo a 26-19 at the break.
The second half was when things would get out of hand, with Leo (13-2) outscoring the Hornets 35-7 over the next two quarters to put the game far out of reach.
Lantz led the Hornets with nine points, followed by junior Landon Herbert (8) and senior Dylan Oberlin (7). Junior Jake Land added two to round out the Hornet scorers.
Angola will try to put an end to its losing streak Friday night at Bellmont.
Leo JV 46, Angola 39
The Lions never trailed in their defeat of the Hornets, having led 15-11 after the first quarter, 32-23 at halftime and 39-25 after the third quarter.
Aidan Barry had 10 points and Trey Hinman scored nine to lead AHS.
The Lions’ Eli LaGrange finished with a game-high 21 points.
Leo also won the C-Team game 36-24.
In other area action Tuesday, Hamilton lost to Smith Academy 58-41 in Fort Wayne.
