FORT WAYNE — Fremont’s baseball team pounded Blackhawk Christian 29-1 in five innings and 10-6 Saturday.
Eagle senior Kameron Colclasure was 9-for-11 in the twin bill with a grand slam home run, a triple, two doubles, 14 runs batted in, eight runs scored and five stolen bases. After having six hits and nine RBIs in game one, he was also the winning pitcher in game two, scattering seven hits and three walks over five innings and allowing four runs (one earned).
Nick Miller was 5-for-9 in the two games for Fremont (17-5) with three doubles, a triple and seven RBIs.
Robert Skorupski got the win in the opener for FHS, allowing one unearned run and five hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.